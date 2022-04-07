Go Triad; Calendar of events

7 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Zine Kit and Workshop: 6 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2401 Phillips Ave., GB. Zines are short, self-made and published works. Learn how to make a zine and a bit about their history. The kit itself will be available for use during library hours. 336-373-5810.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. 1970s Film Stock, Condado, Rugg. 179 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: From Ashes to New. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.
Haw River Ballroom: Todd Snider’s Pickin’, Grinnin’, Telling Stories, Takin’ Requests Tour: 8 p.m. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham. www.hawriverballroom.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Hamilton”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.
8 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—McGirt-Horton Hybrid Book Discussion Live and on Zoom: noon. Discussing “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillan. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Wormholes, Lofield, The Sun God. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Creed Fisher. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April 8-9. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Dance Machine America’s National Dance Championships: 8 a.m. April 8, 9, 10. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
FUN STUFF
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Paintings by Betsy Bevan and Tala Poosti: 5-7 p.m. artist reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through April 22. 336-274-9814.
MUSIC
F—Sandresky Artist Series: Duo Piano Recital: 7:30 p.m. Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College, WS. Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project. Also livestreamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages.
Sammy Kershaw: 8 p.m. April 8, 7 p.m. April 9. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $45-$80. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.
“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.
9 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—HB African-American Literature Club: Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry and James Tate Hill: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Travis Williams Group, Chi Sharpe. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Wiseman Brewing: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Teenage Rock Band. 826 Angelo Bros. Ave., WS. zincband.com.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: Chaos FM with American Theory. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
DANCE
Dance Machine America’s National Dance Championships: 8 a.m. April 9, 10. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
FUN STUFF
Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. April 9-10. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Political, Historical and Pop Culture Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel, 415 Swing Road, GB. Presented by The Dixie Chapter of the American Political Items Collectors. Free appraisals for political memorabilia. $3, students are admitted free. Charlie Hertlein, edebs31350@aol.com
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 9, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also with natural egg dyeing. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.
Dog Egg Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon. Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB. A dog costume contest begins at 9:15 a.m. Egg hunts start at 9:45 a.m. There will be separate hunts for little (under 30 pounds) and large dogs. Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Creative Aging Network: “Celebrating The Horse”: Receptions from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 9 and 5-7 p.m. April 22. Creative Aging Campus, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Will feature original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn and will remain on view through the end of April.
WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours
MUSIC
Sammy Kershaw: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $45-$80. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Music that Pops Concert: “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains”: 7:30 p.m. The celebration of film music will continue at 3 p.m. April 10 with an Ignite Family Series concert entitled “Superhero Soundtrack.” Both concerts will take place at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. “The Sounds of Cinema” tickets begin at $25 and “Superhero Soundtrack” youth tickets begin at $18. 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.
The Rick Webb Family with Tim Lovelace: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Gregory Amos in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17, $14 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Katt Williams: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 9, 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.
“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: 2 p.m. George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, AB. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. www.dianefaison.life
UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
“Hamilton”: 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.
“Crowns”: April 9-May 7. Barn Dinner Theater, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. For specific dates and times, visit www.barndinner.com.
10 SUNDAY
BOOKS
Laura Whitfield: 2 p.m. “Untethered.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: Attack Attack!: The Scuttle East Coast with Conquer Divide, Until I Wake, Across the White Water Tower. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
DANCE
Dance Machine: Regional Number One: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
FUN STUFF
Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Harlem Globetrotters: 2 p.m. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS. www.ljvm.com.
THEATER
“Hamilton”: 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 8 p.m. April 15, 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Out of Order”: 2 p.m. April 10, 17; 7:30 p.m. April 14-16. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.
“Me, Myself and Shirley” Starring Cindy Williams: 2 and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$45. https://highpointtheatre.com.
11 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Hemphill Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199,
DANCE
Artist Residency “Revivalution”: April 11-24. Hosted by Creative Greensboro, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet’s “Revivalution”, Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Will include community workshops, master dance classes, live performances and collaborations with Back-led arts organizations and artists. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=recb
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
12 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Tuesday Gardening Series: Spring Plant Sale Preview: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Gardens Director Jon Roethling shares an inside look at the plants featured in the Spring Plant Sale on April 23. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalk.
Greensboro Sports Council presents Dabo Swinney: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THEATER
“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
13 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
The Art of Translation with Don Winkler: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Game Day Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch at noon). The High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road, HP. $30, includes lunch. For tickets, Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
THEATER
“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
14 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
The Difficulties: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
THEATER
“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 14-16; 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.
“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL
AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south
VISUAL ARTS
High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
AAWS Virtual Exhibits: associatedartists.org/2022-patterns-exhibit, associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions