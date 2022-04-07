Go Triad; Calendar of events

7 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Zine Kit and Workshop: 6 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2401 Phillips Ave., GB. Zines are short, self-made and published works. Learn how to make a zine and a bit about their history. The kit itself will be available for use during library hours. 336-373-5810.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. 1970s Film Stock, Condado, Rugg. 179 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: From Ashes to New. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Haw River Ballroom: Todd Snider’s Pickin’, Grinnin’, Telling Stories, Takin’ Requests Tour: 8 p.m. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham. www.hawriverballroom.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.

8 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—McGirt-Horton Hybrid Book Discussion Live and on Zoom: noon. Discussing “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillan. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Wormholes, Lofield, The Sun God. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Creed Fisher. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April 8-9. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Dance Machine America’s National Dance Championships: 8 a.m. April 8, 9, 10. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Paintings by Betsy Bevan and Tala Poosti: 5-7 p.m. artist reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through April 22. 336-274-9814.

MUSIC

F—Sandresky Artist Series: Duo Piano Recital: 7:30 p.m. Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College, WS. Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project. Also livestreamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages.

Sammy Kershaw: 8 p.m. April 8, 7 p.m. April 9. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $45-$80. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.

9 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HB African-American Literature Club: Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry and James Tate Hill: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Travis Williams Group, Chi Sharpe. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Wiseman Brewing: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Teenage Rock Band. 826 Angelo Bros. Ave., WS. zincband.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Chaos FM with American Theory. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

Dance Machine America’s National Dance Championships: 8 a.m. April 9, 10. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. April 9-10. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Political, Historical and Pop Culture Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel, 415 Swing Road, GB. Presented by The Dixie Chapter of the American Political Items Collectors. Free appraisals for political memorabilia. $3, students are admitted free. Charlie Hertlein, edebs31350@aol.com

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 9, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also with natural egg dyeing. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Dog Egg Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon. Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB. A dog costume contest begins at 9:15 a.m. Egg hunts start at 9:45 a.m. There will be separate hunts for little (under 30 pounds) and large dogs. Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Creative Aging Network: “Celebrating The Horse”: Receptions from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 9 and 5-7 p.m. April 22. Creative Aging Campus, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Will feature original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn and will remain on view through the end of April.

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

Sammy Kershaw: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $45-$80. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

Music that Pops Concert: “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains”: 7:30 p.m. The celebration of film music will continue at 3 p.m. April 10 with an Ignite Family Series concert entitled “Superhero Soundtrack.” Both concerts will take place at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. “The Sounds of Cinema” tickets begin at $25 and “Superhero Soundtrack” youth tickets begin at $18. 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.

The Rick Webb Family with Tim Lovelace: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Gregory Amos in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17, $14 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Katt Williams: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 9, 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: 2 p.m. George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, AB. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. www.dianefaison.life

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

“Hamilton”: 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

Greensboro College Theatre: “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro College, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, GB.

“Crowns”: April 9-May 7. Barn Dinner Theater, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. For specific dates and times, visit www.barndinner.com.

10 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Laura Whitfield: 2 p.m. “Untethered.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Attack Attack!: The Scuttle East Coast with Conquer Divide, Until I Wake, Across the White Water Tower. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

Dance Machine: Regional Number One: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Harlem Globetrotters: 2 p.m. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS. www.ljvm.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 8 p.m. April 15, 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Out of Order”: 2 p.m. April 10, 17; 7:30 p.m. April 14-16. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

“Me, Myself and Shirley” Starring Cindy Williams: 2 and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$45. https://highpointtheatre.com.

11 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—Hemphill Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199,

DANCE

Artist Residency “Revivalution”: April 11-24. Hosted by Creative Greensboro, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet’s “Revivalution”, Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Will include community workshops, master dance classes, live performances and collaborations with Back-led arts organizations and artists. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=recb

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

12 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Tuesday Gardening Series: Spring Plant Sale Preview: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Gardens Director Jon Roethling shares an inside look at the plants featured in the Spring Plant Sale on April 23. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalk.

Greensboro Sports Council presents Dabo Swinney: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

13 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

The Art of Translation with Don Winkler: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Game Day Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch at noon). The High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road, HP. $30, includes lunch. For tickets, Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events







FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

The Difficulties: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 14-16; 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com