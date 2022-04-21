Go Triad: Calendar of events

21 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Land of Shadows” by Rachel Howard Hall. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Veldt, Candy Coffins, The Mystery Plan. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Them Dirty Roses with Shakey Deville and La Maybe. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

UNCSA Spring Dance: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu/performances.

FUN STUFF

F—2022 Herb Plant Sale: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. www.ncherbsociety.org

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Flower Gardening Fun: Damentals: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Open Mic Night at Fiddlin’ Fish: 6:30 p.m. 772 Trade St., NW, WS. Local musicians playing covers and original songs. Email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or or visit https://triadopenmic.blogspot.com.

Spring Student Choreographic Concerts: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, $7 students. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu.

JAM with Red Umber: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 21, 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

22 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cedric Burnside. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Xavier Wulf: Midnight Club Tour Dub Edition. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

Dance Machine: Greensboro Regionals No. 2: 8 a.m. April 22-24. Greensboro Coliseum at The Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-24. A self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown city center in Seagrove and throughout the countryside. www.discoverseagrove.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Bus Stop in The Crown: 8 p.m. April 22-23. Carolina Theater, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17, $14 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 22, 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 22-23. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

Amplify: Black Voices Festival of Greater Greensboro: “Nick and the Prizefighter” April 22-24, UNCG at Triad Stage, GB. https://gsotheaterconsortium.com/2022-festival-productions.

23 SATURDAY

BOOKS

North Carolina Literary Review Poetry Reading: 6:30 p.m. With Valerie Nieman, Jeffrey Franklin and Mark Smith-Soto. www.scupperongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. River Whyless, Alexa Rose. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Judgement Day. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

Ultimate Dance Tour: 9:30 a.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. April 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23-24. A self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown city center in Seagrove and throughout the countryside. www.discoverseagrove.com.

Fuse at SECCA: Makers Market: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. A Makers Market is an event created by artists for artists and is the inaugural show for the Metal Mavens, a trio of metalsmiths from different cities driven by the challenges of the last two years to expand and support their creative communities through collaboration and partnership. www.secca.org.

Spring Art Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery and handmade, small batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also with natural egg dyeing. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

The Creation (Classics Series): 7:30 p.m. April 23, 3 p.m. April 24. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

Bus Stop in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theater, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17, $14 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

Amplify: Black Voices Festival of Greater Greensboro: “Nick and the Prizefighter” April 23-24, UNCG at Triad Stage, GB. https://gsotheaterconsortium.com/2022-festival-productions.

24 SUNDAY

DANCE

Dance Machine: Greensboro Regionals No. 2: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum at The Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Arc of Greensboro: “Dancing With Our Diamonds” Fundraiser: 4-6:30 p.m. Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, GB. Featuring competition among six dance teams. $40 a person, $10 for self-advocating individuals, free for children 10 or younger. arcg.org.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown city center in Seagrove and throughout the countryside. www.discoverseagrove.com.

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSIC

The Creation (Classics Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 and 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Amplify: Black Voices Festival of Greater Greensboro: “Nick and the Prizefighter” UNCG at Triad Stage, GB. https://gsotheaterconsortium.com/2022-festival-productions.

25 MONDAY

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: 7 p.m. “Delilah Green Doesn’t Care” by Ashley Herring Black. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

MUSIC

“Broadway to Greensboro” Michael James Scott in Concert”: 7:30 p.m. The Virginia Sommerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. $16. www.TicketMeTriad.com.

26 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Science Fiction Book Club: 7 p.m. “Memory Theater” by Karin Tidbeck. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Nothing, Nowhere, Poorstacy, Carolsdaughter, Gucchiwaters, Snarls. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents José Andrés: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Matthew West’s “The Brand New Tour”: 7 p.m. St. Marks Community Church, 1230 St. Marks Church Road, BU. $25-$200. 855-484-1991 or www.platformtickets.com.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

27 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Too Many Zooz with Karina Rykman. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

28 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Bill Slawter: 6 p.m. “Sit-Ins, Drive-Ins, and Uncle Sam.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Pigweed: The Devil Mayham Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: April 28-May 1 and May 5-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Matt Kendrick Quartet: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

THEATER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 3 and 7 p.m. April 30, 3 p.m. May 1. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. $17 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free for A&T students with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: Annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com