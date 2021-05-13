Go Triad: Calendar of events

13 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: C.T. Salazar, “A Sonnet Craft”: 7 p.m. Five ways of looking at poetry. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
14 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Greensboro Bound, 21 Conversations: noon May 14-16. Virtual. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads: Louise Erdrich Selections: noon. A Zoom discussion of author Louise Erdrich, a writer of novels and poetry featuring Native American characters and settings. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion Group on Zoom: noon. Discussing “The Lies We Told” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F- Greensboro Library: Book Talk with a Twist: 3 p.m. “American Panda” by Gloria Chao. Video will be on Facebook.
F—“An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor”: 7 p.m. Presented by Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and UNCG’s University Libraries. On Zoom. Registration is required; https://go.uncg.edu/nnediokorafor.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. We Rise to Fall. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. John Crist. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Marguerite’s Coffee House: 7 p.m. A virtual coffee house featuring Swingset, a quartet that plays and sings swing tunes and old standards.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 1 p.m. May 14, 19, 20; 9 a.m. May 15-16, 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
MUSIC
Classic Country Series: John Michael Montgomery with Whiskey Fox Trot: 7:30 p.m. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Tickets start at $25. wsfairgrounds.com
UNCSA Livestream: Amadeus and Brandenburg Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Vaughan Williams’ popular Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis is performed by the Amadeus Players with Karen Ní Bhroin conducting. https://tinyurl.com/6j9xspb8
SCREENINGS
“Can You Hear My Voice?”: Plays on May 14 at SECCA lawn, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS, and virtually May 14-16. The film chronicles the Shout at Cancer UK choir, whose members have all had their voice boxes removed, as they prepare for the concert at London’s Tabernacle Theater. www.riverrunfilm.com/films.
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 14-15, 21-22 and 3 p.m. May 16, 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
15 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Greensboro Bound, 21 Conversations: noon May 15-16. Virtual. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—Greensboro Library: African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
“Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” Traveling Exhibit: Saturdays in May. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Jukebox Rehab: Road to CCMF. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. John Crist. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Dance Edge of High Point Recital: Together Again: 4 and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 9 a.m. May 15-16, 21-23 and 1 p.m. May 19, 20. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. May 15, 22, 29. There will also be a Textile Market at 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
35th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. piedmontblues.org.
Ronnie McDowell: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $25-$38. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Speakeasy at the Station: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St, HP. The evening will include WW & The Prohibition Band, the Three Graces Dancers, and dinner by Plain & Fancy. Also an outdoor cigar bar, blackjack table, specialty drinks and photo opportunities. $60. www.highpointarts.org/events or 336-889-2787.
UNCSA Livestream: Season Finale: Beethoven to Copland: 7:30 p.m. Beethoven’s Symphony #1 transcribed for Harmonie Ensemble by Beethoven’s protégé Georg Schmitt, is performed by the UNCSA Chamber Winds conducted by Mark A. Norman. https://tinyurl.com/5hx2swj3
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 15, 21-22 and 3 p.m. May 16, 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
16 | SUNDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Greensboro Bound, 21 Conversations: noon. Virtual. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. John Crist. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 9 a.m. May 16, 21-23 and 1 p.m. May 19, 20. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
MUSIC
Raleigh Ringers: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $10-$35. www.highpointheatre.com.
Greensboro Symphony and Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra: 4 p.m. Side-by-side concert livestreamed from Tanger Center. LeBauer Park Great Lawn, Greensboro. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Registration requested: https://tinyurl.com/3wvzzrzd
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 3 p.m. May 16, 23 and 7:30 p.m. May 21-22. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
17 | MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Book: Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “The Wild Iris” by Louise Glück. Register: https://tinyurl.com/2ayyzusd
FUN STUFF
The Family Narrative Project: Storytelling is a Superpower: 1-3 p.m. May 17, 19, 24 and 26. Four women from North and South Carolina help people explore, save and share family and individual histories to leave as meaningful legacies — or to enjoy right now at family gatherings. $240. https://tinyurl.com/storysuper. Online course. Call 336-223- 4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
18 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Caffė YA Book Club: 7 p.m. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Tuesday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “Goodnight, Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle.” Watch with your library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Bookmarks: Dr. Yusef Salaam: 7 p.m. Salaam will be in conversation about his memoir, “Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice.” Virtual event. Registration required: bookmarksnc.org/DrYusefSalaam
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
19 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
The High Point Historical Society’s Webinar: 10 a.m. “Green Book Sites in Guilford County.” www.highpointmuseum.org.
Scuppernong Books: Poetry with Rachel Mennies and Emilia Phillips: 7 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/tz8mz3nt
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Karina Rykman and AFTM. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 1 p.m. May 19, 20 and 9 a.m. May 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
F—Greensboro Library: DIY Hiking Snacks Tutorial: 3 p.m. Learn how to choose ingredients for and make your own hiking snacks. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Nature Photography for Beginners: 7:30 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“North by Northwest”: 7 p.m. May 19, 21. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com/events
20 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “The Myth of Innocence: Coming of Age in America”: 1 p.m. Digital. https://tinyurl.com/69t5ym99
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “School of Night” by Louis Bayard. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: 4 p.m. A poetry workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with Author Joanna Lowell: 6:30 p.m. Local romance author Joanna Lowell will discuss her novel “The Duke Undone.” Register: email Kate@bookmarksnc.org
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Publishing Your Poetry with Ross White and Noah Stetzer: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 1 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. May 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
F—Greensboro Library: Business of Plants: Root and Branch Gardens: 5 p.m. Learn about Greensboro’s small businesses and nonprofits that have a special focus on plants, gardening and the great outdoors. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: Third-Year Films Drive-In Screening: 8 p.m. Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. https://tinyurl.com/cct94f97
UNCSA: Third-Year Films On Demand: May 20-23. The School of Filmmaking presents the premiere of work by third-year filmmaking students, including narrative, documentary and animated projects, screened for a limited time before their launch into the festival circuit. https://tinyurl.com/kka97sn8
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com