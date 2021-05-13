Go Triad: Calendar of events

Greensboro Symphony and Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra: 4 p.m. Side-by-side concert livestreamed from Tanger Center. LeBauer Park Great Lawn, Greensboro. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Registration requested: https://tinyurl.com/3wvzzrzd

THEATER

“Savannah Sipping Society”: 3 p.m. May 16, 23 and 7:30 p.m. May 21-22. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.

17 | MONDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Book: Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “The Wild Iris” by Louise Glück. Register: https://tinyurl.com/2ayyzusd

FUN STUFF