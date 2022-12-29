Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Kind Thieves with Will Easter and The Nomads. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dead President$ and Friends in The Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

30 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Ali An I with Kudzu Wish. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

31 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve Early Show: Jessica Mashburn & the O.Henry Trio. Also, 10 p.m.-midnight, O.Henry Jazz New Year’s Eve Late Show: Diana Tuffin (Vocalist), Matt Reid (piano), William Lebetter (bass) Drew Hays (sax). 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Drew Foust's Wheelhouse New Year's Eve Party. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

New Year's Eve Bash: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Miriam P. Brenner Children's Museum, 220 N. Church St., GB. Registration is required: bit.ly/3gMLJbh.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, New Year’s Noisemaker in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. highpointmuseum.org.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

1 • SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

2 • MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

3 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F - The Salvation Army of High Point 's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

4 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Live Music Wednesday at Print Works Bistro: 6-9 p.m. 702 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-379-0699. printworksbistro.com/music.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

5 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Karon Click McKinney & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Körners Folly Victorian Christmas: 413 S. Main St., KV. Through Jan. 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.