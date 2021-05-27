Go Triad: Calendar of events

27 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Business of Plants: 5 p.m. Learn about Greensboro’s small business and nonprofits that have a focus on plants, gardening and outdoors. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
28 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
29 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: The Resurgence: Hi I’m Ghost, Bainbridge, CHMST, Wonka J, Grimmire, F!TZ. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. Also with a Textile Market at 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
“Black Mamas Matter”: 3 p.m. Jerusalem Market, 310 S. Elm St., GB. Music provided by Moor_Pluto. Fundraiser for Black Mamas Matter Alliance.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 29-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
30 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Family-Friendly Pro Wrestling: Meet the stars at 3 p.m., first match starts at 4 p.m. The Maddawg Center, 900 E. Mountain St., KV. Featuring the stars of AML wrestling. Tickets start at $5 at https://amlwrestling.com/get-tickets or at the venue the day of the event.
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
31 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
1 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Adult Summer Reading: 10 to Try: 5 p.m. Online. A challenge that asks you to read a book in each of 10 categories, keep track of your reading, and share your favorite discoveries with the library and your fellow readers. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Tuesday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “The Cheshire Murders”, available to watch for free with your library card through Films on Demand. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. Register: Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
2 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: “The Meursault Investigation”: 7 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/yr8venkz
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. While the events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. My Brother Skyler. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
3 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “What A Wonderful Worth This Could Be” by Lee Zacharias. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2cthj3yx
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
“Vertigo”: 7 p.m. June 3-4. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com