Go Triad: Calendar of events

8 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. A discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Bring and share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. Clay McLeod Chapman, “Whisper Down the Lane.” Registration: https://tinyurl.com/c3x8rsu8
Bookmarks: Insight 3-2-1 Summer Bookseller Recommendations: 7 p.m. Registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/Insight321
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Omar Terrell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Spring Gardening Classes: Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips, Part 2: 6 p.m. Zoom. Steps and strategies for planting, maintaining and harvesting your best tomato crop – in beds or containers. Registration is REQUIRED at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
THEATER
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre: “The World On A Hill” by Alice Childress and “How We Got Here: An Oral History Play” by Karen Sabo: April 8-10. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336-334-4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office, located at 406 Tate Street in Greensboro. The hours for operation are 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
9 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion Group on Zoom: noon. Discussing “Don’t Forget to Shine” by La Sheera Lee. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F- Greensboro Library: Book Talk with a Twist with Mister Pete: 3 p.m. Kenneth Oppel’s “Bloom.” Video will be uploaded on Facebook.https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Jason Duggins Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. T.J. Miller. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Virtual Coffee House: 7 p.m. Kevin Mundy will sing a selection of big band, Broadway, and ballad songs. https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse
MUSIC
Music for a Great Space: Organ Festival 2021 No. 1: 7:30 p.m. Streamed online. www.musicforagreatspace.org
The Bellamy Brothers: 8 p.m.: Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
10 | SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 3 p.m. Bleeding Hearts Ball. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. T.J. Miller. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Political, Historical & Pop Culture Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel, 415 Swing Road, GB. $3, students are admitted free. Charlie Hertlein, edebs31350@aol.com
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. April 10, 17 and 24. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
“The Powershoot”: Hardpress Studio, LLC, 1325 Eugene St., GB. Celebrity fashion designers will gather for a photo shoot. Negative COVID tests are required to attend the event and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. info.hardpressstudio@gmail.com or www.hardpressstudio.com.
F—Greensboro Library: Growing Glenwood Garden Giveaway: 10 a.m. Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St., GB. Get take-home resources to start your garden, including seeds from the Glenwood Seed Library and seedlings. To register, to pick up seeds or for more information, call the Glenwood Library at 336-297-5000.
F—Greensboro Library: ABCs of Bike Repair: 10 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. Bike clinic for maintenance and repairs. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
The Legacy Motown Revue: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Liberty St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.
UNCSA Livestream: Borromeo String Quartet in Concert: 7:30 p.m. The Borromeo String Quartet will feature Beethoven String Quartet No. 2 in G major, Op. 18; Bartók String Quartet No. 4; and Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132. The quartet will perform from original composer manuscripts on digital devices. https://tinyurl.com/5753vj3w
THEATER
11 | SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Reynolda Gardens Presents American Gardens in the Arts and Crafts Movement (Virtual): 2 p.m. The event features author of “Gardens of the Arts and Crafts Movement,” Judith B. Tankard, a landscape historian, author, and preservation consultant. Registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/JudithTankard
MUSIC
Opus: Featuring Africa Unplugged and A Sign of the Times: 6 p.m. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro
12 | MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Virtual Event: Colson Whitehead: 7:30 p.m. Presented by The Tanger Center. The event is part of the Guilford College Bryan Series. Ticketmaster.com or tangercenter.com.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F—Greensboro Library: Outdoor Adventurers of Color: 7:30 p.m. Ranita Anderson, Outdoor Afro Raleigh-Durham leader, will share about how she developed love for outdoor exploration. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
13 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Patrick Radden Keefe in Conversation with Beth Macy: 7 p.m. Virtually on Crowdcast. To register, https://www.crowdcast.io/e/patrickraddenkeefe
Scuppernong Books: Stacy D. Flood, The Salt Fields: 7:30 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/4tk2pnha
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
14 | WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Guitar Studio in Concert: 7:30 p.m. A concert featuring works from the repertoire for guitar performed by students from the Guitar Studio. https://tinyurl.com/4b2md3v6
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“Rear Window”: 7 p.m. April 14-15. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
Piedmont Opera: “Kinky Boots: The Musical”: (from London’s West End): 8 a.m. April 14-5 p.m. April 20. The event is viewable on any device and customers can watch a screening using a web browser, a mobile app or from their TV by accessing the Stellar app, available across a number of devices: Roku, Amazon (Fire), Google Play, Apple TV. www.piedmontopera.org.
15 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “Think of a Number” by John Verdon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. A free discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan: 6:30 p.m. Online. Discussing Danan’s novel “The Intimacy Experiment.” https://www.bookmarksnc.org/RomanceBookClubBookClubApril
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Alex Key and the Locksmiths. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Bound’s “Dinner with Friends”: 6:30 p.m. The virtual event incorporates food, friends and books in 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre). Guests will purchase a ticket to attend a virtual room for individual genre discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival “21 Conversations”. Genres include: cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, non-fiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story, and young adult/crossover. To purchase tickets, visit greensborobound.com/dinner-with-friends-2021/
SCREENINGS
“Rear Window”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 15-17 and April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. There is no admission charge, but due to COVID-19 regulations reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Reservations may be made by emailing jmmirro@gtcc.edu or calling 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.