Go Triad: Calendar of events

19 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Mirrorland” by Carole Johnstone. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Amor Towles, Author Talk and Discussion: 7 p.m. Zoom or in-person at the Cone Ballroom of the Elliott University Center at UNCG, 507 Stirling St., GB. Hosted by UNCG’s Libraries, Towles discusses his new book “The Lincoln Highway.” Register: go.uncg.edu/amortowles.

Greensboro Bound Literary Festival: May 19-22. Locations in downtown Greensboro and on the campuses of N.C. A&T and UNCG. https://tinyurl.com/yer85kse.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dai Cheri, Toothsome. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Wheeler Walker Jr.: The 2022 Comeback Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Adult audiences only. $29.50-$59.50. https://carolinatheatre.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

F—Asian Heroes in Comics Discussion Screening: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. A discussion from the Library of Congress on Asian American superheroes, celebrating the life and work of DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

20 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 20-21, 7 p.m. May 22. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Eric Gales EP Release Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Duplicate Bridge Tournament: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 20-21. A two-session Swiss team event starts at 10 a.m. May 22. Bur-Mil Clubhouse, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, GB. Players who need a partner or team should contact Rich Peffer at 336-402-5367 (call or text) or email rpeffer325@att.net.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

North Carolina Brass Band: “Goes West”: 7:30 p.m. May 20. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. Also, 3 p.m. May 22. UNCG Auditorium, GB. $20, $15 for students. ncbrassband.org.

Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Drew Shamir Presents: The CLRTHRY Live Playlist In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 20-21, 3 p.m. May 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. May 20-21, 27-28; 2 p.m. May 22, 29. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

21 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Discussing “An Unkindness of Ghosts” by Rivers Solomon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. American Aquarium, Time Sawyer, Sam Foster and The Obsolete. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com/

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 21, 7 p.m. May 22. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Tim Montana. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

DANCE

Greensboro Ballet Student Concerts: noon for the children’s school and 5:30 p.m. for the upper school. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Dance Edge of High Point: Recital 2022: “Let Me Tell You A Story”: 4 and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Farmers Market’s Strawberry Celebration Day: 8:30 a.m. Greensboro Farmers Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Guest chef Denzell Berry will offer his specialty waffles. www.gsofarmersmarket.org

Sachets in the Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org or 336-885-1859.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

Baby Harper Gales Benefit: 11 a.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.libertyshowcase.com.

Pottery Workshops: noon- 3 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Stuart Marshall discusses and demonstrates making a Moravian slipware plate. Participants will see examples of slipware and have a chance to decorate and take home their own plate. $50. Registration is required. Diana Overbey, 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org

F—Fun with Flowers: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Making flower crafts. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Asking Alexandria: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Colin Cutler In The Crown: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: “Young, Black & Blues”: 3-11 p.m. LeBauer Park, GB. Also 2-6 p.m. May 22, Center City Park, GB. https://piedmontblues.org.

Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series, “The Happy Concert”: 8 p.m. May 21 and 3 p.m. May 22. Stevens Center at the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Features Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Kenny G: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Paul McCartney: 8 p.m. Truist Field at Wake Forest, WS. www.paulmccartneytruistfield.com.

Banda MS: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. May 21, 27-28; 2 p.m. May 22, 29. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 21, 3 p.m. May 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

22 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Sumo Cyco with Black Satellite. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage PAVE NC: 1-4 p.m. social. Potent Potables, 115 E. Main St., Jamestown. For AAPIs and allies. Featuring food for sale from Steven’s Banh Mi food truck. Beverages are available for purchase. PAVE NC on Instagram @panasianvoices and Facebook at PAVE NC.

Brews-A-Palooza: noon-8 p.m., parking lot of Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. Main St., KV. Features live music, craft beer, food trucks and other vendors.

MUSIC

The Studio: Recital 2022: Colors!: 11 a.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary: 1-4 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s front lawn, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Lineup includes Martha Bassett and Beirt le Chéile and Friends as well as acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman. $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda, $20 for non-members. Free for children 12 and younger. fiddleandbow.org/events.

36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: “Young, Black & Blues”: 2-6 p.m. Center City Park, GB. https://piedmontblues.org.

Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series, “The Happy Concert”: 3 p.m. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Features Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

North Carolina Brass Band: “Goes West”: 3 p.m. UNCG Auditorium, GB. $20, $15 for students. ncbrassband.org.

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 2 p.m. May 22, 29; 8 p.m. May 27-28. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

23 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

F -Outdoor Cooking: Grill with Will: 6 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Basics of grill safety and some recipes. william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

24 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4850 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 6 p.m. Shine Creative Showcase and Celebration. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Fifth Annual Champions of Hope Dinner: 6-9 p.m. High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive, HP. www.tsahighpoint.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

25 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road. Discussing “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Smashing Pumpkins: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

26 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Kendra Adachi: “The Lazy Genius Kitchen”: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SF Book Club: “Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi”: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Discussing “The Sum of Trifles” by Julia Ridley Smith. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Victoria, Victoria; Honest Debts. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Hellamini Tour with The American Idiots, A Green Day Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 13th Annual Lunafest Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. In-person at The Yard at Revolution Mill, GB and online. Short films for and about women. $25. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted through May 31. Free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com