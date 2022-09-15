Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person discussion of “Dangerous Women” by Hope Adams. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Dan Albergotti and Jason Ockert: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Vein with Candy, Regulate and Living Weapon. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 15-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Twisted Trivia: Pride Edition: 7 p.m. Twist Lounge, 435-M Dolley Madison Road, GB. Answer questions about all things Pride. For ages 21 and older. greensboropride.org.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17, 22-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Mean Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

16 FRIDAy

BOOKS

Andrew Snorton Book-signing: 2-4:30 p.m. Wake Forest University main campus, WS. www.asnortonccs.com

Tim Swink & Grace Marcus: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 16-17. Dyon “Mojo” Brooks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case Band. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Grand Reopening Night Number One: Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools and Old Heavy Hands. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dai Cheri and Shadowgraphs in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford Native American Association’s 45th Annual Pow Wow: Sept. 16-18. Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, GB. www.guilfordnative.com.

“The Story of Barbecue in N.C.” Traveling Exhibit: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Through Nov. 19. www.highpointmuseum.org

GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah Workshop: Fluid Action: Honoring Our Water: 3-5 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 E. Davie St., GB. A sign-making workshop for clean water advocacy using mixed media. Also, open studio hours, 1-3 p.m. and a Water Ceremony with Drum Circle from 5-6 p.m. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 16-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

LGBTQ+ Art Exhibition and Opening Reception: 5-8 p.m. Creative Aging Network, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Through Sept. 23.

“La La Land”: Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Inspired by Reynolda’s Fall Exhibition ‘Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism’. https://reynolda.org.

All That Glitters: Weatherspoon Open House: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org.

MUSIC

The Bridge Concert: Lakeesha Rice: 7 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 301 S. Greene St., GB. $40, $25. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “The 39 Steps”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-28 for adults, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17, 22-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Mean Girls”: 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 22-23; 11 a.m. Sept. 17, 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

17 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Otis & Wawa: 3 p.m. Elm Street, GB. Proceeds benefit Greensboro Pride and the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. $20 for a Pride Crawler ticket and $40 for a VIP ticket. Event registration begins at 3 p.m. on the rooftop of One Thirteen Brewhouse, 113 Greene St., GB. The bar crawl wraps up at Boxcar Bar + Arcade at 120 W. Lewis St., GB. greensboropride.org.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Dyon “Mojo” Brooks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Grand Reopening Night Number Two: Dashawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel, Ranford Almond and Ranford’s Dead. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Gamble Garden Party: 6-8 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. A fundraising event honoring Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer and activist. $100. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

F—Mendenhall Homeplace Village Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The park will be closed for this event. www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

F—Music Festival: noon-5 p.m. Circle K Ranch, 2037 Yale Drive, Graham. In honor of community heroes. www.keenonhorses.com.

Classics Series Concert: “Mendelssohn’s Muse”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concerts will feature guest conductor Andrew Grams with Simone Porter, violin. $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

“1964” The Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $44-$54. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Mary J. Blige: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 11 a.m. Sept. 17, 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “The 39 Steps”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-28 for adults, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 22-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Mean Girls”: 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

18 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Judith Turner-Yamamoto: “Loving the Dead and Gone”: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Legends of Drag: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Revocation with Krisiun Alluvial and Inoculation. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Kyle Kinane. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Laura Jane Vincent, Garrett Clemens, Maia Kamil, Taylor Williams, Larry Wayne, Josh Moore and Josh King. 221 Summit Ave., GB.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Pride Festival: Will run along South Elm Street from West Washington to West Lewis streets in Greensboro. greensboropride.org.

MUSIC

Classics Series Concert: “Mendelssohn’s Muse”: 3 p.m. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Will feature guest conductor Andrew Grams with Simone Porter, violin. $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

F—Piedmont Wind Symphony: Heroes and Villains! Battle for the Pit!: 6 p.m. Coal Pit by Incendiary Brewery, 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. Chairs encouraged. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23; 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Mean Girls”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

19 MONDAY</&h1>

BOOKS

Online: Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. Selected Poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Fall Winemaking 101 Course Begins (Class one of six): 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. $195. https://stonefieldcellars.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

20 TUESDAY</&h1>

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F- “The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism within the Courts”: 3 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Dr. Virginia Summey will present and talk about her new book. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and Alvin Youngblood Hart. 170 W. W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Navv Greene. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Greensboro Scottish Country Dan Society Open House: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760. www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

21 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—All Books Considered Book Club: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Struggle Jennings: Angels and Outlaws Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Carrie Smithey. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Wednesday In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

22 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

North Carolina Writers’ Network: 7 p.m. Open mic. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Time Sawyer and The Pinkerton Raid. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. David Childers and The Serpents. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Third Coast Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season

SCREENINGS

Manhattan Short Film Festival: 6:30 and 9 p.m. Sept. 22-23. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

Muralist Needed: Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. www.creativegreensboro.com.

SUPPORT & SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.