Go Triad: Calendar of events

2 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Dale Yeah. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Christmas Caroling in Glencoe: 6 p.m. Join Christmas carolers of Alamance Community College. Singing and refreshments at the Textile Heritage Museum, 2406 Glencoe St., BU. tinyurl.com/5djbajr8
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Featuring Keith Byrd & Frynz playing holiday tunes. With opportunities to sing along. $10. tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or call 336-889-2787.
Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear: Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Robert Earl Keen’s The Road To Christmas: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30-$75. carolinatheatre.com.
3 | FRIDAY
AUDITIONS
Youth Auditions for ‘Short Tales for Children’: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4. Stephen D. Hyers, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. creativegreensboro.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Pure Fiyah Presents It’s a Reggae Christmas. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. Tickets up to $120. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mipso. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. mipsomusic.com, theramkat.com.
FUN STUFF
Tinsel Town: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-31. LeBauer Park, Greensboro. Featuring 100 uniquely decorated trees. Intended to promote community, trees will be purchased and decorated by a local corporation, group, nonprofit or family. downtowngreensboro.org.
Fun Friday: Christmas Card Day: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Children’s Museum of Alamance County, 217 S. Main St., Graham. tinyurl.com/449y5dmy.
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Holiday Swaps: Lunch and Learn: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road. GB. Hear ideas for entertaining, meals, gift-giving and decorations that are waste-less options. In a Zoom program, Recycling Educator Masey DeMoss will share simple swaps in your holiday planning. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Sawtooth Artists Market: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., WS. The inventory of fine arts and crafts, both online and in the gallery and shop, will be kept through Dec. 23. Free but donations accepted. sawtooth.org.
Downtown Mayodan’s Seventh Annual Christmas Stroll: 5-8 p.m. Mayodan. tinyurl.com/v952u299.
Festival of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. Center City Park, GB. Live entertainment leading up to the community tree lighting at 6:56 p.m. downtowngreensboro.org.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-7 p.m. Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. wesleymemorial.org.
18th Annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal: 8 p.m.-midnight. The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., WS. tinyurl.com/z5uckcsa
Peppermint Alley: Dec. 3-31. Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St., GB. with festive family-friendly holiday decorations. downtowngreensboro.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Wrapping Up 2021: All Members Show for the Holidays: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Dec. 26. Artworks-Gallery.org.
SCREENINGS
“Muppet Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. barndinner.com.
4 | SATURDAY
AUDITIONS
Youth Auditions for ‘Short Tales for Children’: 1-3 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Hyers, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. creativegreensboro.com.
BOOKS
One City, One Book: “Urban Rez” Film Discussion and Oral History Program: 4 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Discussing the documentary “Urban Rez,” available to watch for free with your library card through Kanopy. Watch the film on your own before Saturday and come ready to discuss. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Benjamin Rattray: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. “When All Becomes New: A Doctor’s Story of Life, Love and Loss.” scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Carolanne Miljavic. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Nita Strauss: Winter Wasteland Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$100. 336-272-9888.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 2-4 p.m. Holiday art sale. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. stonefieldcellars.com.
DANCE
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20. highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., KV. A self-guided tour of 22 rooms filled with seasonal displays. Tours are offered from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. kornersfolly.org.
Starworks Holiday Ornament Sale: Shop in person Monday-Saturday, from Dec. 4-18 at Starworks Center for Creative Enterprise in Star. Online sales begin Dec. 6. www.starworksnc.org or call 910-428-9001.
Saxapahaw Holiday Market: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Haw River Ballroom, Culture Mill, Paperhand Puppet Intervention and Freehand Market. tinyurl.com/z25jcxcp.
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. 336-883-3508.
Gateway Gallery Open House: 9:30 a.m.-noon. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. Featuring gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, hand-made items, jewelry and wooden barn quilts. Guest artists include Vickie Clontz, Mark Little, Martina Moore and Melissa Westendorff. 336-837-6826 or enrichmentarc.org.
F—Holiday Open House: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 5. Sternberger Artists Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB.
The 12th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Along Main Street, between Ray and State avenues, HP. uptownehighpoint.org.
Secondhand Santa Holiday Resale and Craft Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Elon Community United Church of Christ, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. tinyurl.com/ez3xubht.
Sawtooth Artists Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., WS. The inventory of fine arts and crafts, both online and in the gallery and shop, will be kept through Dec. 23. Free but donations accepted. sawtooth.org.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 11, 18. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Holiday Parade: noon-2 p.m. Downtown Greensboro. downtowngreensboro.org.
Christmas Tour Through Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Pre-registered guests will enjoy seeing, hearing — and tasting — how the early Moravians celebrated Christmas. Admission is free with registration by contacting Diana Overbey at 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.
Christmas Photos with Santa: 5-8 p.m. Waggin Tails Dog Salon, 436 W. Salisbury St., AB. tinyurl.com/utrsm4vj.
Christmas Vendor Show and Visit with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Union Cross Fire and Rescue, 4401 High Point Road, KV. tinyurl.com/vjvybkwc.
Winston-Salem Jaycees 31st Annual Holiday Parade: 5 p.m. Starting at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets. Route will head down Fourth Street, turn right on Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza. wsparade.org or email parade@wsjaycees.org.
Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. tinyurl.com/464z2nzd.
Christmas with the Kringles: Dec. 4, 11-12, 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, hayride, light show, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa and hot cocoa. Reservations required. millstonecreekorchards.com/events.
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Start at $20. greensborocoliseum.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. facebook.com/16ggrrose.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Many Moods of Dori J” One Woman Art Exhibition: 2-4 p.m. reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Dec. 23. 336-274-9814.
MUSIC
OPUS: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and ALLL: 7 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Center at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. creativegreensboro.com.
SCREENINGS
“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. barndinner.com.
5 | SUNDAY
DANCE
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20. highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Saxapahaw Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Vendors will be set up in Haw River Ballroom, Culture Mill, Paperhand Puppet Intervention and Freehand Market. tinyurl.com/z25jcxcp.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 11, 18. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5, 10-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. downtowngreensboro.org.
Made 4 the Holidays: 11 a.m. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Handcrafted and curated products include jewelry, fiber art, body care items, ceramics, wood turnings, glass objects, fiber art, up-cycled objects, shelf-stable N.C. artisan food products and more. ticketmetriad.com/organizations/greensboro-farmers-curb-market.
F—Holiday Open House: noon-4 p.m. Sternberger Artists Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB.
F—Unity Christmas Festival: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. Concert, Christmas shopping and Santa. 336-273-0944.
F—49th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Take-home craft kits, HPU brass quartet, Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candledipping in the Historical Park and more. Santa Claus visits in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1-2:30 p.m., and a mailbox for letters to Santa on-site. highpointmuseum.org.
Annual Christmas Market: 1-5 p.m. New Lebanon Church, 521 Huffines Mill Road, RV. Email purplewagonevents@gmail.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 1 and 5 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m. Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. 336-883-3508.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30 p.m. 134 E. Mountain St., KV. tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
Archdale Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. S. Main Street, Archdale.
Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Begins at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown. To volunteer to help, email the club at jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
GreenHill’s Winter Show: Dec. 5-Feb. 16. 200 N. Davie St., GB. The 42nd annual Winter Show will feature wide-ranging contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber works. greenhillnc.org.
SCREENINGS
“The Polar Express”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. barndinner.com.
F—“The Dragonflies’ Daughters”: One City, One Book Play Event: 2:30 p.m. Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. Stage reading of “The Dragonflies’ Daughters” by Patsy B. Hawkins. Register: 336-412-6199.
6 | MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Vegan Winter Comfort Food: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Cynteah Giddings is a local vegan recipe creator, personal chef and food blogger based in Greensboro. She will share Caribbean and Afro-Cuban recipes. Sena Crutchley, UNCG professor and member of UNCG’s Sustainability Council, will also share. Online only event. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
7 | TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
DANCE
F—Aspire Christmas Dance: 6-8 p.m. Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Register: 336-883-3477 or email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov.
FUN STUFF
Pictures with Santa and Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7-9. Adaumont Farm, 4941 Finch Farm Road, Trinity. $45. Each ticket includes a family visit with Santa, a DIY cookie decorating kit for four to decorate. tinyurl.com/ddbpypyf.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. barndinner.com.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
8 | WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Pictures with Santa and Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8-9. Adaumont Farm, 4941 Finch Farm Road, Trinity. $45. Each ticket includes a family visit with Santa, a DIY cookie decorating kit for four. tinyurl.com/ddbpypyf.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8, Jan. 19, Feb. 16. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For kids and teens 10-18. Register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
9 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
Pictures with Santa and Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Adaumont Farm, 4941 Finch Farm Road, Trinity. $45. Each ticket includes a family visit with Santa, a DIY cookie decorating kit for four. tinyurl.com/ddbpypyf.
“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and shop reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Dec. 31. intothearts.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Cox Family Christmas Show: Through Jan. 1, 6303 N.C. 22 North, Climax. facebook.com/coxfamilychristmasshow.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.