Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kelly Kellz. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Ramkat: 8 p.m. CarHop and Condado. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $10-$12.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
“The Color Purple”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 7 p.m. July 29-31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at http://www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.
30 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Kevin Bozeman. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Radar Brewing Co.: 7:30 p.m. Zinc: Teenage Rock Band. 216 E. Ninth St., WS.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Second Glance Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Breakfast Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Finding Your Roots: Library Resources for African-American Genealogy: 5 p.m. Video on library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: Opening Reception for “Together Again”: 6 p.m. Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Cub Road, WS. Exhibit will go through Oct. 22. www.associatedartists.org/news-events.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 7 p.m. July 30-31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at http://www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.
“Hairspray”: 7 p.m. July 30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info.
31 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Kevin Bozeman. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Gateway Gallery Sale and Show: Opens at 9 a.m. 1005 S. Marshall St., WS. Featuring gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts 2x2 and 1x1. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
F—Greensboro Library: Outdoor Adventurers of Color: Nature Photography: 9:30 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring cameras or smart phones. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Drop-in event. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSIC
Henry Cho: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$48. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Hairspray”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info.
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 7 p.m. July 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at http://www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.
1 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Rough Cutt. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Girlfriends Day In!: 2 p.m. An online get-together. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Grand Re-Opening Party: 5 p.m. Music by The Difficulties at 5:30 p.m. will be live-streamed. Zoom registration: https://tinyurl.com/3v85jrb4
MUSIC
MUSEP: The Musical Broadway through the Decades: 6 p.m. Virtual. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the City of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
THEATER
“Hairspray”: 2 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info.
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 2 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at http://www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.
2 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
Summer Sing Day Camp: Aug. 2-6. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. For girls, ages 8-18. WSGCSing@aol.com, 336-922-4073 or www.wsgirlschorus.org.
SCREENINGS
“Sabrina”: 7 p.m.: Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
3 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Kairoff at the Keyboard: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. $25, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
SCREENINGS
“Get On Up”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
4 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: “Oblivion”: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/kkb2bj9s
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com.
“The Sting”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
5 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “Grief Connects Us” by Joseph D. Stern, MD: 7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tom Segura: Working Out New Material. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Weedeater. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Botanical Drawing: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring a sketch pad, pencils, and a chair and learn how to incorporate form, color and the details of plant species into art. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSEUMS/GALLERIES
“Musing and Meanderings”: Art by Scott Raynor: The Artery Galllery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. The exhibit goes through Sept. 10. 336-274-9814
SCREENINGS
“Spellbound”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem: Will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various eighteenth-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com