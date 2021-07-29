Go Triad: Calendar of events

THEATER

“Hairspray”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 7 p.m. July 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at http://www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.

Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Rough Cutt. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20. 336-272-9888.

Greensboro Library: Girlfriends Day In!: 2 p.m. An online get-together. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Scuppernong Grand Re-Opening Party: 5 p.m. Music by The Difficulties at 5:30 p.m. will be live-streamed. Zoom registration: https://tinyurl.com/3v85jrb4

