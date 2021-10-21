Go Triad: Calendar of events

21 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12 or $10 for educators, military and students. Purchase in advance via Eventbrite or at the door.
“Pretty Fire”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
22 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. An Evening with Bring Out Yer Dead: A Grateful Dead Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m., All Them Witches. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
Acoustic Fest: 7:30 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Acoustical music by ARTC actors and others. $10 at the door. www.artctheatre.com.
THEATER
“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12 or $10 for educators, military and students. Purchase in advance via Eventbrite or at the door.
“Pretty Fire”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Wicked”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
23 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book Discussion: noon. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or online. To register: 336-412-6199.
“Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars”: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Col. Eileen M. Collins with Jonathan Ward. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—Greensboro Library: Around the World Book Club: 1 p.m. Online discussion of “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. Register: 336-297-5000.
F—One City, One Book: Stories and Dance with Ryan Dial-Stanley: 1 p.m. Glenn McNary Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Unfiltered Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Super 32 Challenge: 8 a.m. Oct. 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gateway Gallery: 9-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. Featuring gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and wooden barn quilts 2x2 and 1x1. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Carolina’s One Big Dog Show: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Brunswick Stew Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, GB. $9 per quart. Order at pre-pay: www.bsa149sales.org or Candice Kislowski, 336-420-1445.
Colonial Cooking Workshop: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, WS. Hands-on workshop on how to prepare various food items over an open fire. They will also discover what types of food were available to the town’s early settlers. $25. historicbethabara.org or 336-924-8191.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 30. Also, Winter Prep in the Park on Oct. 2. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Hawgs for Paws: noon-4 p.m. Smokin’ Harley Davidson and Fur-Ever Friends of N.C., 3441 Myer Lee Drive, WS. Bring your pets and family. Food trucks, K-9 demonstration, Petting Pig corner and pets available for adoption. www.smokinharley.com, www.fureverfriendsnc.org.
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Young Leaders Affinity Group’s Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m. United Way parking lot, 1500 Yanceyville St., GB. www.unitedwaygso.org.
MUSIC
Doug Stone: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$65. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Best of the Eagles: America’s Top Eagles Tribute Band: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Michael W. Smith: Worship Forever: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$75. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Southern Idiom Concert: SECCA’s Lake Stage, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. www.secca.org.
THEATER
“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12 or $10 for educators, military and students. Purchase in advance via Eventbrite or at the door.
“Pretty Fire”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Wicked”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
24 | SUNDAY
BOOKS
Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
Super 32 Challenge: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Docents Unscripted: Historic House Tours: Oct. 24, Nov. 14, 21. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Docents will guide visitors through the historic house sharing their favorite stories, spaces and objects. https://reynolda.org. 888-663-1149.
MUSIC
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.
THEATER
“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 2 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12 or $10 for educators, military and students. Purchase in advance via Eventbrite or at the door.
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 2 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Pretty Fire”: 3 p.m. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Wicked”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 2 p.m. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 p.m. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
25 | MONDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book Discussion: noon. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or online. Register: 336-373-7540.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”: The Silent Series: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
26 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Zoom discussion of “Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop.” Watch for free with your Greensboro Public Library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Composting: Recycling with Nature: 6 p.m. Discussion will include the easiest ways to begin in your own backyard, and review the basics like what should or shouldn’t be composted. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
27 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6:30 p.m. Chris Webby: The Inappropriate Tour with Dizzy Write, Ekoh, PMO and Squires. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $22. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
Docents Unscripted: Historic House Tours: Oct. 27, Nov. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Docents will guide visitors through the historic house sharing their favorite stories, spaces and objects. https://reynolda.org.
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17 (no class on Oct. 20). Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gary Clark Jr.: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
28 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Southern Lit Book Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Glenn McNary Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Mirrorland” by Carole Johnstone. Zoom or in-person. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Randall King. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$100. theblindtiger.com.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: Halloween Costume Weekend. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28-30, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Jessica Singerman Exhibit: Opening reception from 5-7 p.m., artist talk at 5:30 p.m. High Point University’s Sechrest Gallery, HP. Through Dec. 17. www.jessicasingerman.com
MUSIC
For King and Country: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Secrest Artist Series: Jean Guihen Queyres, Cello: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com