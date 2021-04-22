Go Triad: Calendar of events

SCREENINGS

“Spartan New Musicals”: Two World Premier Musical Short Films: Streaming April 23-24. The UNCG School of Theatre will present the “Spartan New Musicals,” featuring Flatbush Avenue and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by calling 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office, 406 Tate St., GB.

UNCSA On Demand: “Waiting in the Wings”: A New Dance Work by Larry Keigwin: 7:30 p.m. Follows 17 dancers as they move between backstage and onstage, capturing the anticipation and anxiety of stepping into the spotlight. https://tinyurl.com/348h3p7w

24 | SATURDAY

BOOKS

Bookmarks: Independent Bookstore Day: Featuring special merchandise and entries to giveaway drawings (available in store and online). www.bookmarksnc.org/IndependentBookstoreDay21

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Metal Mania. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Cocoa Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF