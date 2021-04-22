Go Triad: Calendar of events

22 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Bookmarks: “The Next Smart Step” with Jodi Detjen: noon. Online, registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/NextSmartStep
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. Bring and share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Jim Whiteside: Five ways of looking at poetry. Individual workshops are $25.The series of five is $100. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Alex Key and the Locksmiths. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Comedian Preacher Lawson: 7:45 p.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Live show presented by The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with The Comedy Zone. www.highpointrockers.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
The House of NyghtFalcon and Forgotten Places and Memories: Through May 27. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.
MUSIC
Faculty and Friends Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Academy faculty and friends will perform to raise money for student scholarships. $25 for a MANC family ticket, $100 to sponsor a Merit Scholar. Tickets: https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events
SCREENINGS
“Selena”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
UNCSA: “Waiting in the Wings”: Premiering virtually at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Next/Now Scholarship Benefit and on demand beginning April 23. Tickets to the benefit, which includes an experience package with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, gifts and treats, are available at www.uncsa.edu/nextnow.
“Spartan New Musicals”: Two World Premier Musical Short Films: Streaming April 22-24. The UNCG School of Theatre will present the “Spartan New Musicals,” featuring Flatbush Avenue and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by calling 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office, 406 Tate St., GB.
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. No admission charge, but reservations are required on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations may be made by emailing jmmirro@gtcc.edu or calling 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
23 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads: Nature Poetry: noon. A Zoom discussion of nature poetry. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
BioTech Place: 8 p.m. Stand-up comedy from The Idiot Box. Across the street from Incendiary Brewing Company, WS. To purchase table, brewery package or questions, Chris@incendiarybrewing.com
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Radio Romance with Newlina. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Cocoa Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
Music for a Great Space: 7:30 p.m. Organ festival. Marya Fancey: Andover Op. 111 at the UNCG Organ Hall; John Alexander: Létourneau Op. 73 at First Presbyterian Church. Streamed online. https://musicforagreatspace.org
SCREENINGS
UNCSA On Demand: “Waiting in the Wings”: A New Dance Work by Larry Keigwin: 7:30 p.m. Follows 17 dancers as they move between backstage and onstage, capturing the anticipation and anxiety of stepping into the spotlight. https://tinyurl.com/348h3p7w
24 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Independent Bookstore Day: Featuring special merchandise and entries to giveaway drawings (available in store and online). www.bookmarksnc.org/IndependentBookstoreDay21
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Metal Mania. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Cocoa Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Celebrate Reynolda: 7 p.m. The virtual fundraiser will pair performances from hit shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “The Secret Garden,” and “Ragtime,” among others, with Reynolda’s collection of American art. See the performance on Artarie, www.artarie.com. All funds raised support Reynolda’s educational programming. To be a sponsor or reserve a ticket, visit reynoldahouse.org/celebrate.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
F—Rain Check: 2-5 p.m. At annual Spring Fling at Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. www.raincheckband.com or 336-409-0849.
The Isaacs: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
The Winston-Salem Symphony On Demand: “The World Beloved”: 7:30 p.m. for 30 days beginning April 24. Streaming on demand on the Symphony’s Stage Pass and on Artarie. Artarie is available at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV. wssymphony.org.
SCREENINGS
25 | SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 5:30 p.m. Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rules Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Go Green: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Greensboro Farmer’s Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Annual plant and garden sale. www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
MUSIC
Opus: 6 p.m. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro. Featuring Los Acoustic Guys and Rissi Palmer.
F—The High Point University Community Orchestra: “Going Places”: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. In-person concert. The performance will feature three High Point University students: Mikaela Olmsted, Adam Cunningham and Noah Sigsworth. Tickets at High Point Theatre box office, by calling 336-887-3001 or at https://highpointtheatre.com. Tickets are free and seating is limited.
26 |MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Student String Chamber Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists. https://tinyurl.com/3f3x6tj4
27 |TUESDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Discussing “A Pure Heart” by Rajia Hassib. To purchase a copy at a 20% book-club discount, and to register, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/BookmarksBookClubApril
F—Greensboro Library: “Pure America: Eugenics and the Making of Modern Virginia”: 7 p.m. A discussion with author Dr. Elizabeth Catte. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Khalisa Rae and Friends: 7 p.m. “Ghost in a Black Girl’s Throat.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Pianists in Concert: 7:30 p.m. A concert featuring works from the repertoire for piano performed by students. https://tinyurl.com/brcu2ed9
The High Point University Wind Ensemble Virtual Concert: 7:30 p.m. “Spring Forward — A Celebration of the Here, the Now, and What’s to Come.” The virtual concert will be held in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center in the Pauline Theatre. www.highpoint.edu/live.
Kaleideum: Lunar Landscapes: 9 p.m. The livestream concert will feature violinist and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain, with additional music by Philip Glass and Sandresky. www.kaleideum.org.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
28 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Bookmarks: 4 on 4th Local Author Event: 4 p.m. Hear four local authors read from their work and talk about their writing process. Online event will feature Cheryl Wilder, Dannye Romine Powell, Adrian Rice and Michael Hettich. Registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4thApril21
Bookmarks: Well-Read Black Girl Book Club: 6 p.m. Online discussion of “This Close to Okay” by Leesa Cross-Smith. Register: www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. April 28-29. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
29 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Hannah VanderHart: 7 p.m. “Digging Up Bones: Writing Your Past.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Bookmarks: “Murder & Margaritas” with Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon: 7 p.m. A pay-what-you-can event. www.bookmarksnc.org/MurderandMargaritasApril
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Ray Scott Acoustic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
MUSIC
Muse Winston-Salem: From Combo Corner to the World: The Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound: 7 p.m. online. Program features special guests Chris Stamey, Peter Holsapple and David Menconi. www.musews.org
SCREENINGS
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 29-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ARTS
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of
American Art: Call-a-Curator
Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com