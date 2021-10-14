Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—Beth Murray Art Show: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. La Disserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. 336-529-6370.

Artist Talk: Angela Fraleigh: 7 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Fraleigh will talk about the breadth of research that goes into all of her paintings, as well as her specific study of the Weatherspoon’s Cone Collection for her newest monumental project. https://weatherspoonart.org

MUSIC

Concert on the Lawn: 6:30 p.m. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. The John and Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series features Sassafras. Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer. To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit the Garden Events tab at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org

THEATER

“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12, $10 for educators, military and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, or at the door prior to the performance.