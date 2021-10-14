 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Club Orion: 7:30 p.m. XBloodBathX. 4618-B W. Market St., GB.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Lonely Ones. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Vietnam Traveling Wall and Heritage and Heroes: noon. Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. The wall will remain open for 24 hours until 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. 336-552-6132.

Glassblowing Demonstration: 5:30 p.m. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Leana Quade will lead a Halloween-inspired Hot Glass Cold Beer. The Radio will perform in the Starworks Café & Taproom following the glassblowing demonstration. The Hilltop Seafood food truck will be on site. 910-428-9001, or www.starworksnc.org.

MUSIC

Secrest Artist Series: Elias Quartet: Beethoven String Quartets: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 16. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757

THEATER

“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“As You Like It: Love in the Forest of Arden”: UNCG’s School of Theatre will present this through on-demand streaming, Oct. 14-16. 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.

15 FRIDAY

BOOKS

“Tales the Devil Told Me” By Jen Fawkes and Cheryl Wilder: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Vampires Everywhere. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.

MUSIC

Piedmont Opera: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi”: Oct. 15, 17, 19. Stevens Center, UNCSA, WS. PiedmontOpera.org or 336-725-7101.

The Millennium Tour: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Wicked”: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 21-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.

“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org

16 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Lyn Sisson-Talbert: 10:30 a.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., WS. Sisson-Talbert will be reading the new installment to the Jingle Jangle series called “The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story.” Registration required at www.bookmarksnc.org/LynSissonTalbert.

F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Virtual or in-person. To register: 336-373-7540.

F—One City, One Book: Exploring Native Americans of North Carolina: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. To register: 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Ill. Gates: “The Arrival.” 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

FADS: The Night of a Thousand Stars: 5 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. The Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ semi-annual showcase of amateur and professional ballroom dancers. $20. https://carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. Oct. 16-17. Special Events Center, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

“Boo at the NC Zoo”: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24. North Carolina Zoo, AB. $8 per trick-or-treater (2 and older) plus admission. www.nczoo.org

Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Designing Props: 1-4 p.m. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Workshop (former Hanes School campus) 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. Students will learn the process of designing props for a production. $45. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-8 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artfolios Grand Opening: 1-4 p.m. 210 W. Fourth St., WS. www.artfolios.shop

ByGood Coffee and Arts Council Art Pop Up: noon-4 p.m. 301 Brookstown Ave., WS. https://tinyurl.com/bpmx6nuj

Delta Arts Center: Poetic Justice: 4-6 p.m. 2611 New Walker Road, WS. A collaboration of art between Owens Daniels, Authoring Action and Delta Arts Center.

MUSIC

Secrest Artist Series: Elias Quartet: Beethoven String Quartets: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757

Victor Manuelle and Frank Reyes: 8 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Wicked”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke: 2:30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St., GB. Register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Free with a suggested donation of $10.

“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 21-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.

“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org

17 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Poets and Writers Celebrate Art: “You Are the River”: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters: Singer Creative: 3:30 and 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Elm St., GB. $39-$69. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Wicked”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke: 2 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St., GB. Register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Free with a suggested donation of $10.

“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.

“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org

18 MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: “Turtle Island” by Gary Snyder: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUDITIONS

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for “Miss Bennet: Christmas in Pemberly”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org/auditions.

FUN STUFF

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

19 TUESDAY

BOOKS

One City One Book: KC Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Dropout Kings: Glitch in the System Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

THEATER

“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

20 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. To register: 336-412-6199.

F—All Books Considered Book Discussion Group: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ben Brainard. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Bodysnatcher. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

THEATER

“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

21 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “The Holdout” by Graham Moore. Zoom invitation required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or virtual. 336-373-7540.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Neal Francis. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Marvin Hunter. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Let’s Play! In Little Red Schoohouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—Beth Murray Art Show: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. La Disserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. 336-529-6370.

Artist Talk: Angela Fraleigh: 7 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Fraleigh will talk about the breadth of research that goes into all of her paintings, as well as her specific study of the Weatherspoon’s Cone Collection for her newest monumental project. https://weatherspoonart.org

MUSIC

Concert on the Lawn: 6:30 p.m. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. The John and Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series features Sassafras. Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer. To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit the Garden Events tab at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org

THEATER

“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12, $10 for educators, military and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, or at the door prior to the performance.

“Pretty Fire”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University campus, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.

“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.

“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

