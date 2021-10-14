Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Club Orion: 7:30 p.m. XBloodBathX. 4618-B W. Market St., GB.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Lonely Ones. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Vietnam Traveling Wall and Heritage and Heroes: noon. Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. The wall will remain open for 24 hours until 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. 336-552-6132.
Glassblowing Demonstration: 5:30 p.m. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Leana Quade will lead a Halloween-inspired Hot Glass Cold Beer. The Radio will perform in the Starworks Café & Taproom following the glassblowing demonstration. The Hilltop Seafood food truck will be on site. 910-428-9001, or www.starworksnc.org.
MUSIC
Secrest Artist Series: Elias Quartet: Beethoven String Quartets: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 16. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757
THEATER
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“As You Like It: Love in the Forest of Arden”: UNCG’s School of Theatre will present this through on-demand streaming, Oct. 14-16. 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.
15 FRIDAY
BOOKS
“Tales the Devil Told Me” By Jen Fawkes and Cheryl Wilder: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Vampires Everywhere. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
Piedmont Opera: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi”: Oct. 15, 17, 19. Stevens Center, UNCSA, WS. PiedmontOpera.org or 336-725-7101.
The Millennium Tour: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 21-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
16 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Lyn Sisson-Talbert: 10:30 a.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., WS. Sisson-Talbert will be reading the new installment to the Jingle Jangle series called “The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story.” Registration required at www.bookmarksnc.org/LynSissonTalbert.
F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Virtual or in-person. To register: 336-373-7540.
F—One City, One Book: Exploring Native Americans of North Carolina: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. To register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Ill. Gates: “The Arrival.” 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
DANCE
FADS: The Night of a Thousand Stars: 5 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. The Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ semi-annual showcase of amateur and professional ballroom dancers. $20. https://carolinatheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Repticon: 9 a.m. Oct. 16-17. Special Events Center, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
“Boo at the NC Zoo”: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24. North Carolina Zoo, AB. $8 per trick-or-treater (2 and older) plus admission. www.nczoo.org
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Designing Props: 1-4 p.m. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Workshop (former Hanes School campus) 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. Students will learn the process of designing props for a production. $45. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-8 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Artfolios Grand Opening: 1-4 p.m. 210 W. Fourth St., WS. www.artfolios.shop
ByGood Coffee and Arts Council Art Pop Up: noon-4 p.m. 301 Brookstown Ave., WS. https://tinyurl.com/bpmx6nuj
Delta Arts Center: Poetic Justice: 4-6 p.m. 2611 New Walker Road, WS. A collaboration of art between Owens Daniels, Authoring Action and Delta Arts Center.
MUSIC
Secrest Artist Series: Elias Quartet: Beethoven String Quartets: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757
Victor Manuelle and Frank Reyes: 8 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke: 2:30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St., GB. Register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Free with a suggested donation of $10.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 21-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
17 SUNDAY
BOOKS
Poets and Writers Celebrate Art: “You Are the River”: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Don “D.C.” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Repticon: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSIC
The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters: Singer Creative: 3:30 and 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Elm St., GB. $39-$69. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke: 2 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St., GB. Register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Free with a suggested donation of $10.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
18 MONDAY
BOOKS
Poetry Book Club: “Turtle Island” by Gary Snyder: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUDITIONS
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for “Miss Bennet: Christmas in Pemberly”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org/auditions.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
19 TUESDAY
BOOKS
One City One Book: KC Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Dropout Kings: Glitch in the System Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
20 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. To register: 336-412-6199.
F—All Books Considered Book Discussion Group: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ben Brainard. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Bodysnatcher. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
21 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “The Holdout” by Graham Moore. Zoom invitation required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or virtual. 336-373-7540.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Neal Francis. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB.
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Marvin Hunter. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Let’s Play! In Little Red Schoohouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F—Beth Murray Art Show: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. La Disserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. 336-529-6370.
Artist Talk: Angela Fraleigh: 7 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Fraleigh will talk about the breadth of research that goes into all of her paintings, as well as her specific study of the Weatherspoon’s Cone Collection for her newest monumental project. https://weatherspoonart.org
MUSIC
Concert on the Lawn: 6:30 p.m. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. The John and Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series features Sassafras. Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer. To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit the Garden Events tab at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org
THEATER
“Dr. Ranch Vs. The Alien”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Stephen D. Hyers Theater, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Tickets are $12, $10 for educators, military and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, or at the door prior to the performance.
“Pretty Fire”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T State University campus, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaption of Strindberg’s Miss Julie”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. On-demand streaming Nov. 4-6. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.ltofws.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL
AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com