Grant helps Bennett College create Black Lives Matter Theater Festival

A $20,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded to Bennett College will help the school stage the inaugural Black Lives Matter Theater Festival.
The festival will take place over four weeks in April and early May. Theater faculty members from Bennett have teamed up with theater departments from seven other local schools to organize the event.
“The grant will help fund the productions, and we’re able to really build the productions and promote them,” said Tenille Fouse, festival co-chair, and associate professor of theater at Bennett College. “And we hope eventually it will grow and be like the National Black Theatre Festival (in Winston-Salem), where you have workshops and training. This is something inspiring for our students, and we hope more colleges will want to be involved."
The grant was one of 1,248 awarded last month through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects program to schools, arts organizations, community groups and individuals around the country.
The grants ranged from $10,000 to $100,000. Nationally, they totaled about $28 million.
"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Bennett College that help support the community's creative economy," NEA acting chair Ann Eilers said in a news release. "Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C. is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."
Foust said the idea for the festival came about from discussions she had with Anne Hayes, executive director of Global and Interdisciplinary Studies at Bennett.
“We wanted to do something to promote and get the word out about Black Lives Matter,” she said. “So we decided we would contact some area colleges to put together a series of plays that dealt with African American issues… Emails were sent out, and the responses came right back — I would love to be involved, I would love to be involved, I would love to be involved. Everyone we reached out to was all for it.”
The festival will commence on April 8 at Bennett’s Little Theater with a production of “Mend A City: The Movement,” which combines music and spoken word performances dealing with the history of the African American experience. N.C. A&T and Bennett acting instructor Vanecia Boone co-wrote the show and will direct.
The festival will also feature a production of “Periphery,” a play by Ed Simpson, retired chair of the Theater Department at High Point University; and “Nick and the Prizefighter,” a play by UNCG alum Kamilah Bush.
The festival will conclude with a production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” directed by N.C. A&T theater professor Miller Lucky Jr. The show will run from April 28 to May 1 at A&T’s Paul Robeson Theatre.
A kickoff gala will also take place on March 23 at Bennett’s Global Learning Center.
Personnel from the various schools involved in the festival will have a hand in staging each of the shows.
“That’s the beauty of it,” Foust said. “We always want to make sure our students are receiving a wide-ranging education. And the students being able to work at different universities with different directors, that will broaden their horizons.”
Foust said she sees the festival as an opportunity “to come together for something bigger than us.”
“Right now it’s important to show that we can come together despite the challenges that life is throwing at us,” she said. “And I pray that people walk away with a better understanding of how important Black lives are, and that we can build and grow and learn from each other.”
