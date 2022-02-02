Grant helps Bennett College create Black Lives Matter Theater Festival

A $20,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded to Bennett College will help the school stage the inaugural Black Lives Matter Theater Festival.

The festival will take place over four weeks in April and early May. Theater faculty members from Bennett have teamed up with theater departments from seven other local schools to organize the event.

“The grant will help fund the productions, and we’re able to really build the productions and promote them,” said Tenille Fouse, festival co-chair, and associate professor of theater at Bennett College. “And we hope eventually it will grow and be like the National Black Theatre Festival (in Winston-Salem), where you have workshops and training. This is something inspiring for our students, and we hope more colleges will want to be involved."

The grant was one of 1,248 awarded last month through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects program to schools, arts organizations, community groups and individuals around the country.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $100,000. Nationally, they totaled about $28 million.