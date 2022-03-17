Greensboro Ballet dancer fills dream role in 'Cinderella'

Jessica Fry McAlister had longed to dance the role of “Cinderella.”

A professional ballet dancer for more than 20 years, McAlister wanted to play the lead character in the rags-to-riches fairytale portrayed in the classical ballet.

But being a brunette who stands just over 5-foot-3, McAlister didn’t look like the traditional Cinderella.

Directors passed her over, always leaning toward the typical blond or tall ballerina to dance the role.

“Having a career that has spanned over 20 years all over the country, I have had my share of being the underdog, especially not having the stereotypical ballerina look,” McAlister said.

This time, her dreams — like Cinderella’s — finally will come true.

McAlister will dance the role of Cinderella in Greensboro Ballet’s production on March 26 and 27 at Carolina Theatre.

“’Cinderella’ has always seemed to feel like my own story, since I did eventually achieve my goals as a dancer and make my own dream come true,” McAlister said.

“Cinderella” is the latest performance from the ballet company and school, which is in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center. It’s known for its annual production of “The Nutcracker” at Carolina Theatre.

The school offers classical ballet classes for ages 3 to adult.

In 2019, it experienced a leadership change when longtime executive and artistic director Maryhelen Mayfield and school director John Dennis left.

The ballet originally had planned to present “Cinderella” in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment worldwide.

It postponed the production to fall 2020, then spring 2021, then again for another year.

“We are just overjoyed to finally get to be doing this ballet,” said Jennifer Gentry, executive director of the nonprofit ballet.

The full-length classical ballet version of “Cinderella,” set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, is dramatic, humorous and full of romance.

“A lot of people will think it’s like the Disney version,” Gentry said. “It’s very much based on it, but has different aspects.”

Enslaved by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of going to the ball and meeting the Prince. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella’s dream comes true.

The fairy godmother brings in four fairies, each with her own attendant, and butterflies and dragonflies. Dancers from the youth ballet fill butterfly and dragonfly roles.

The audience will laugh when they see who plays the stepsisters: David McAlister and Will Napper.

A Guardian of Midnight fairy reminds Cinderella that she has to leave the ball at midnight.

Jessica Fry McAlister danced that role with Greensboro Ballet years ago when she was a professional dancer.

She has had a long career in classical ballet, including training in New York City with American Ballet Theatre and the Joffrey Ballet.

She danced in several principal roles with Greensboro Ballet, including the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the 2018 production of “The Nutcracker.”

Now artistic director of the nonprofit ballet, McAlister casts roles as part of her duties.

Gentry suggested that McAlister dance the role of “Cinderella.”

“She encouraged me to dance my story and have that opportunity to dance that one role that had escaped my 29-year career,” McAlister said.

McAlister agreed.

When rehearsals resumed earlier this year, the ballet had to start from scratch.

Some dancers no longer are with Greensboro Ballet and had to be replaced.

Lauren Dorn, one of the fairies and professional dancers, graduated from UNCG and moved on to medical school in Texas.

“Also, many of our dancers have had two years of training since then and needed to be put into a more challenging, level-appropriate role,” Gentry said.

But all has worked out.

The ballet is doing pretty well financially, Gentry said. It received COVID-19 relief grants and forgivable loans. It ended 2020 and 2021 with a budget excess, Gentry said.

Its 2021 holiday production of “The Nutcracker” — which returned to a public performance at the Carolina Theatre — did well financially. In 2020, the ballet had filmed “The Nutcracker” privately in the Carolina, then showed it on a big screen in Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.

It hopes to bring back in the fall its Dancing Above the Barre class, which teaches creative movement to young children with physical or other disabilities.

The ballet has met its income goal for “Cinderella” ticket sales.

Two “Cinderella” Princess Teas have sold out.

Tickets remain available for “Cinderella’s Ball” for adults at 7 p.m. March 26 to benefit the ballet.

As for McAlister, “She makes a stunning Cinderella,” Gentry said.

McAlister said she hopes that her story inspires other dancers “who have the heart, but not always the ‘look.’”

“This is also my vision for dance in our community,” McAlister said, “for dancers to have more than I did and to have a place that celebrates what they bring to the stage, which is so much more than what they look like.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

