Greensboro gets its shot with 'Hamilton'

GREENSBORO — Zack Matheny offers advice for those dining downtown before a performance of the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Make a restaurant reservation well in advance.

As president and chief executive officer of economic development agency Downtown Greensboro Inc., Matheny has seen increased traffic at center city restaurants since the Tanger Center opened Sept. 2 at 300 N. Elm St.

He expects large crowds downtown starting Wednesday, when a national touring production of the mega-musical performs at Tanger through April 24.

"I expect big things from 'Hamilton,'" Matheny said.

Over 19 days and 24 performances, Tanger Center audiences will be in the room where it happens.

“Hosting a blockbuster such as 'Hamilton' in our first year is a remarkable achievement," said Matt Brown, general manager of the Greensboro Coliseum complex who oversees the Tanger Center.

"Hamilton" tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Its score, with songs such as "My Shot" and "The Room Where It Happens," blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote its script, music and lyrics and originally starred in its titular role. It has won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical has been a smash hit since its off-Broadway debut in 2015, followed by its Broadway premiere.

Fans camped out overnight for tickets, which sold for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

The quest for tickets became a quip in popular culture.

The show attracted more young and diverse audience members. Even those who wouldn't call themselves history buffs came out to see "Hamilton."

This "theatrical landmark has transformed theater and the way we think about history," the New York Times wrote.

Both the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte first hosted "Hamilton" in 2018. DPAC hosted 32 sell-out performances in its 2,712-seat theater.

Now it's coming to the Gate City.

"'Hamilton' just puts us further on the map," said Matheny, who will attend this week.

DPAC and Blumenthal will host it again after Tanger. Blumenthal already has sold out, its website says, although its Belk Theatre has 2,118 seats compared with Tanger's 3,023.

If earlier shows elsewhere are any indication, the Tanger Center's 3,023 seats will be mostly packed.

Filling all Tanger Center seats for 24 performances would bring more than 72,000 people during the run.

That's more than the 66,000-plus who attended "Wicked" in October, and nearly 46,000 who attended 16 performances of Disney's "The Lion King" in February and March.

"The Lion King" generated an economic benefit of nearly $12 million to the city from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff, based on a Touring Broadway League report.

It estimated the impact of “Wicked” on the local Triad economy at more than $11 million.

For "Hamilton," Brown predicts "an enormous economic impact for our entire region."

"We anticipate the show’s diverse cast and spectacular music will attract a younger audience and hopefully expose many first-time ticket buyers to Broadway, the Tanger Center and downtown Greensboro," Brown said.

To understand the impact of the Tanger Center, DGI has bought a data tracking system called Placer.ai.

The system uses data from cellphone apps. It found that about 262,000 people came through the Tanger Center between Sept. 1 and Feb. 4, compared with about 250,000 at DPAC, Matheny said.

Data also showed that the occupancy rate at the downtown Marriott and the Hyatt Place have increased, Matheny said.

And with musicals' cast and crew staying and dining locally, Matheny said, "Money is coming back into the community, not only from people coming from all over, but cast members as well."

Paul Oakley Stovall has filled the role of George Washington on this national tour since July 2018, minus a hiatus of more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has seen packed theaters around the country. He sees the younger and more diverse audiences.

"And not just for the history and being young folks,'' Stovall said in a phone interview. "It's also because they can see themselves on stage, which they don’t often get a chance to do."

He sees another reason that audiences can relate.

"'Hamilton' is rightfully touted as innovative and groundbreaking in its use of different people of color in roles that are historic white people and its use of rap and hip hop within the structure of musical theater," Stovall said this week from Arkansas, while visiting his mother when the tour stopped for performances.

"But what resonates with me was how deeply familiar the story is," Stovall said. "You look at 'Star Wars,' you look at 'The Wizard of Oz,' you look at most westerns. You have the hero, the anti-hero, you have the father figure, you have the love interest, you have the possible love interest that might ruin everything. You have the three best friends who travel along with the hero or heroine, just like the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Lion. And you have all those things in 'Hamilton.'"

"Then it’s anchored by a historical figure, George Washington, who everyone can at least use as a foundation to say, 'OK, I know what time period I’m in. I know a lot about George Washington. Or at least I think I do,'" Stovall said.

"So knowing or not knowing as much about Hamilton as you feel you should, possibly, doesn’t throw you, because you have those anchors of these familiar things," he said. "In 'Star Wars,' you have Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2D2. And then in 'Hamilton,' you have John Laurens, the Marquis de Lafayette, and Hercules Mulligan."

"Of all the compliments Lin gets about how daring to use hip hop and rap, or to cast people of color in these roles, what he really did was anchor it in something where people can sit in that and feel comfort — good old-fashioned storytelling," Stovall said.

So even with the rapid rapping, "It isn’t so fast that you can’t follow," he said.

Stovall said he is impressed with younger fans and "how savvy and how precise their understanding of the show is."

"The young people are usually the ones that get on the internet and dig, dig, dig," he said. "I’m constantly amazed and thrilled that something is inspiring them to be so proactive about digging into history."

Stovall says he sees no end in sight for the national touring production of "Hamilton."

"I think 'Hamilton' is joined in the pantheon of shows like 'Wicked' and 'Phantom (of the Opera)' that are out there touring and will be out there," Stovall said.

"Every night," he said, "... there is at least one young person out there who has never seen it, and they deserve to be transported, they deserve to be mesmerized, they deserve to be thrilled.

"They deserve to go home saying, 'It was better than I even imagined.' And that's our job."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

