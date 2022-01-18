Greensboro, High Point community theater actors win national awards

GREENSBORO — Students representing Community Theatre of Greensboro and High Point Community Theatre won national awards and other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta over the weekend.
The weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in person.
Students from CTG won the Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music. Katy Smith won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance by an Individual. High Point Community Theatre earned other recognition.
CTG also was hand-picked to perform selections from the soon-to-be-released "Disney’s Descendants: The Musical One-Act Edition."
CTG students Katelyn Sarwi, Carlie Shaner and Joshua Thompson and HPCT student Delaney Grider made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos.
Josh Thompson and Olivia Woods from CTG, and Olivia Callaway and Francesca D'Accio from HPCT, were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.
Each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
CTG presented Disney's "High School Musical Jr." for John Prignano, Music Theatre International chief operating officer and director of education and development, and actor McKenna Michael Bisaha ("Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical tour").
“They were a large group, who all shared the same focus and understanding of what story they were telling," Prignano said in the news release announcing the results. "It was clear they spent a lot of time rehearsing to make their presentation so strong.”
HPCT presented "Disney's Frozen Jr." for music director and iTheatrics Master Teacher Derek Bowley and Michael J. Bobbitt, executive director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
"The harmonies were astounding, making the songs pure joy to listen to," Bowley said in the announcement. "The performers also gave thoughtful acting performances in some of the tender moments of the show. High Point Community Theatre cares about excellence in singing for musical theatre performance. They allow students’ natural voices to shine and promote healthy singing."
Other groups from North Carolina who attended the festival are from Apex, Mint Hill, Monroe, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Snow Hill and Wake Forest.