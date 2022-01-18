Greensboro, High Point community theater actors win recognition at national competition

GREENSBORO — Students representing High Point Community Theatre won national awards and students from Community Theatre of Greensboro won other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta over the weekend.

The weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in person.

Students from HPCT won the Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music, the festival said in a news release. Katy Smith won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance by an Individual.

CTG was hand-picked to perform selections from the soon-to-be-released "Disney’s Descendants: The Musical One-Act Edition."

CTG students Katelyn Sarwi, Carlie Shaner and Joshua Thompson and HPCT student Delaney Grider made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos.

Josh Thompson and Olivia Woods from CTG, and Olivia Callaway and Francesca D'Accio from HPCT, were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.

Each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.