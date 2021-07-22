Greensboro theater company to revive 'A Christmas Carol'

Greensboro-based Triad Stage also presented "A Christmas Carol" in Winston-Salem for several years, until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment worldwide in 2020.

Triad Stage is on temporary hiatus and has not announced plans for any holiday productions.

Stephens said she wanted to continue the legacy of NCShakes’ legendary artistic director Pedro Silva, who died in June 2019 at age 71 from complications stemming from pancreatic cancer.

“Pedro was not ready to give up on the festival when it closed," Stephens said in this week's announcement. "Before his death, he and I often talked about bringing 'A Christmas Carol' back. In fact, he gave me all the boxes of materials from the show — the script and the score — and encouraged me to produce it with my company.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stephens has enlisted the help of several theater professionals, all of whom are alumni of "A Christmas Carol" productions from the past.

Some participated in the production when children. Others served as actors, designers and music directors for consecutive years.