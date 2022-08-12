Greensboro's Dance Project receives $30,000 grant for scholarships, outreach

GREENSBORO — Dance Project has received a $30,000 grant from NC Empowering Kids and Communities Foundation to expand Dance Project’s scholarship fund and support community outreach efforts.

Founded by Charles Leuth in 2020, North Carolina Empowering Kids and Communities Foundation serves North Carolina communities by supporting the next generation with financial and physical assistance. The foundation hopes to provide financial circumstances that allow children and families in need to break the cycle of poverty.

The foundation is funding scholarships at Dance Project to make dance accessible to more students. Funding also will support Dance Project’s work in the Greensboro community, such as its Title I school residencies and free classes, Dance Project said in Friday's news release announcing the grant.

"We hope this partnership will encourage, support and empower more students to be able to find their passion for dance," Nicole Leuth, foundation executive director, said in the news release.

"We hope our partnership will allow Dance Project to continue to bring dance outside the four walls of the studio and into the Greensboro community,” Leuth added.

Scholarships are available for Dance Project’s Fall 2022 classes, which run from Aug. 29 to Dec. 17. Scholarships typically range from 50% to 80% of the total tuition cost for the semester, and are determined by financial need.

Scholarship applications will be accepted through Sept. 12, and are considered as they are received. To apply, visit https://danceproject.org/scholarships.

Applicants must submit proof of income from IRS tax documentation or other official sources. For information about applying for scholarships, contact Vania Claiborne at vania@danceproject.org or 336-370-6776.

Lauren Joyner, Dance Project executive director and school director, expressed gratitude in the news release.

“We see everyday how dance contributes to confidence, empathy, determination, and creative thinking, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these experiences to everyone, regardless of their financial situation,” Joyner said.

Dance Project’s School offers dance classes for children, teens, and adults in studios in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Fall 2022 classes are open for registration now at danceproject.org/fall.

Dance Project includes styles for beginners through professional level ranging from modern dance to break dance, tap to ballet and more. Offering professional-quality dance with a community feel, Dance Project says it strives to create a stronger community through dance.

In addition to its school in the Greensboro Cultural Center and its community programs, Dance Project presents the statewide NC Dance Festival annually and is active as an ambassador for dance throughout the city and the state.