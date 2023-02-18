GREENSBORO — In announcing its third Broadway season, the Steven Tanger Center revealed seven acclaimed shows will make stops in Greensboro.

The Tanger Center, in partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), is calling the First Bank Broadway 2023-24 season “Simply the Best” in honor of blockbuster hit “Tina.”

“We are excited to bring this extraordinary third Broadway season to the Triad,” said Nick Scandalios, executive vice president of the Nederlander Organization. “After two outstanding seasons, we are thankful to the Triad community for their support and the ability to continue bringing the best of Broadway to the Tanger Center.”

The season’s lineup includes:

“Chicago”: Sept. 19-24, 2023

Disney’s “Aladdin”: Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2023

“Hadestown”: Feb. 13-18, 2024

“Six”: Mar. 5-10, 2024

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”: Mar. 26-31, 2024

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”: April 16-28, 2024

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”: May 14-19, 2024

In addition to the seven Broadway season shows, two special Broadway ‘add-ons’ have been announced as well:

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: Nov. 21-26, 2023

“My Fair Lady”: Jan. 26-28, 2024

Broadway add-ons are currently only available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 2023-24 season. For more details about the show and how to purchase tickets, go online at tangercenter.com.

“We have had such a wonderful experience partnering with the Tanger Center to bring the First Bank Broadway series to Greensboro and we are very excited about the next installment of exciting shows,” said Adam Currie, First Bank’s chief banking officer. “Continuing to show our support of the arts in the Triad and surrounding communities is important to us and who we are as a North Carolina-based bank. We’re excited for the new season!”