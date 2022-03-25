Greensboro's Tanger Center announces 'Hamilton' ticket lottery

GREENSBORO — A digital lottery for $10 "Hamilton" tickets has begun in conjunction with the show's first performance on April 6 in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The mega-musical runs from April 6 to 24 at the Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. Through the lottery, 40 tickets will be available for each performance at $10 each.

The lottery opened at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at noon Thursday for tickets to performances April 6-13.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HOW TO ENTER

• Use the official app for "Hamilton," now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

• The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 6 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

• No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

• Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

• Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

• Lottery tickets may be picked up at will-call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

• Lottery tickets void if resold.

• All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for "Hamilton" are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official "Hamilton" channels and Ticketmaster.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

Find more information at tangercenter.com/lottery.