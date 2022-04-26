'Hamilton' attracts 65,000-plus to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — More than 65,000 fans watched the Broadway mega-musical "Hamilton" during its 19-day run at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

That's just shy of the 66,000-plus who attended "Wicked" in October. "Wicked" was the first nationally touring musical production in the 2021-22 Broadway series at the new 3,023-seat downtown venue, which opened in September at 300 N. Elm St.

Both shows presented 24 performances over their runs. But "Hamilton" was not part of the season series, which has a built-in subscriber base of more than 17,400.

“The Tanger Center is thrilled to have hosted over 65,000 fans during an amazing three-week run of ‘Hamilton,'" Managing Director Matt Brown said in an emailed statement.

“The capacity crowds provided another tremendous impact for downtown Greensboro and our entire Triad region," Brown said.

"Hamilton" ended Sunday at the Tanger Center. Its run included the Easter holiday weekend.

"Hamilton" audiences also increased sales at nearby restaurants, said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of economic development agency Downtown Greensboro Inc.

The show's popularity "definitely spilled over into our downtown restaurants, with many owners reporting record sales during the production run," Matheny said in an emailed statement.

"With the addition of at least 10 more restaurants in the center city this year, we look forward to this trend continuing for all of our small business owners," Matheny said.

“Hamilton” tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Its score, with songs such as “My Shot” and “The Room Where It Happens,” blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote its script, music and lyrics and originally starred in its titular role. It has won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical has been a smash hit since its off-Broadway debut in 2015, followed by its Broadway premiere.

The national "Hamilton" tour has moved on to the Belk Theatre in the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte. It opens there tonight and runs through May 15.

It then moves to the Durham Performing Arts Center from May 17 to June 5.

The Tanger Center partners with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management to bring the touring Broadway lineup.

At the Tanger Center, this season's Broadway Series will end with "Mean Girls" from Sept. 13 to 18.

It then will present its second Broadway season of seven shows from Oct. 25 through June 4, 2023.

"We look forward to concluding our enormously successful inaugural Broadway season with ‘Mean Girls’ in September," Brown said, "and then continuing our record-setting success with the 2022-23 First Bank Broadway season.”

Check out some of our previous coverage:

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.