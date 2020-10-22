Help Triad Stage raise money and solve its original virtual whodunit, 'A Vindictive Vintage'

"We have been putting a lot of content online," Hankins said. "But at some point, you have to put a price tag on that because it’s not free to produce."

Triad Stage's creative team wrote the script for "A Vindictive Vintage."

"We knew we could buy a 'script' or a 'party in a box,'" Jody Cauthen, development director, said in a news release. "But we decided quickly to celebrate our region and our brand and create the script locally."

Although the play is set in a winery, rooms and spaces at the O. Henry Hotel will be used as backdrops of a sort for the scenes, Hankins said.

All character introductions and scenes will be live. The only pre-recorded material will be some witness accounts from special guests and one piece of evidence.

After viewing scenes, witness videos and clues with Sheriff Helen Highwater, the audience can interrogate the suspects via video and a live chat.

Those who correctly guess whodunit, with what weapon and why, will be entered to win a Wine of the Month Club membership and the Triad Stage Master Sleuth Trophy.