Help Triad Stage raise money and solve its original virtual whodunit, 'A Vindictive Vintage'

GREENSBORO — The setting: Creekmore Vineyards, a small, family-run vineyard tucked away in beautiful Yadkin Valley wine country.
Opened to guests since 1986, the vineyard has been the lifeblood work of the Creekmore family.
The mystery: This night brings bad news for Rod Creekmore, the patriarch and principal shareholder. A guest has taken a fatal sip of Rod's latest vintage in the tasting room.
Whodunit?
Patrons of the Triad Stage virtual interactive murder mystery, "A Vindictive Vintage," on Oct. 29 will watch the plot play out on Zoom.
They then will get to help Sheriff Helen Highwater solve the crime.
For the audience, "It's going to be a wild kind of ride," said Sarah Hankins, associate artistic director to Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane at the downtown nonprofit professional theater.
Hankins will direct the production, which will feature popular Triad Stage actors including Michael Tourek, Lisa Dames, Carroll Michael "Chip" Johnson, Melanie Matthews and Emily Rieder.
Patrons can buy just a ticket or combine the show with dinner. Restaurant GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen will provide the food and wine, delivered to your door.
Buyers will be sent a private Zoom link where they can participate.
They can play solo or host a small group of friends as a detective team.
For Triad Stage, it's an opportunity to raise money to help the theater at 232 S. Elm St. — and to present more work.
Like other theater companies, Triad Stage has suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ban on large crowds prompted it to stop producing live theater more than six months ago, and take its plays, readings and concerts online.
Under current state gathering limitations, Triad Stage can host only 21 people in its 300-seat downtown Pearl Theatre. That's not financially feasible, Hankins said.
It laid off much of its staff, ended leasing housing for out-of-town actors and sold its scene shop at 1724 Holbrook St. The scene shop moved to the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship at 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St.
Triad Stage hopes to finish its 19th season in the first half of next year, and then launch season 20 in fall 2021.
"We have to be very careful about what we’re spending now so that we’ll have the financial ability to come back," Hankins said.
"A Vindictive Vintage" and radio plays called "Nightmares from Elm Street" represent the theater's first foray into paid online content. The radio plays are expected to be released next week, featuring actors from across the country.
"We have been putting a lot of content online," Hankins said. "But at some point, you have to put a price tag on that because it’s not free to produce."
Triad Stage's creative team wrote the script for "A Vindictive Vintage."
"We knew we could buy a 'script' or a 'party in a box,'" Jody Cauthen, development director, said in a news release. "But we decided quickly to celebrate our region and our brand and create the script locally."
Although the play is set in a winery, rooms and spaces at the O. Henry Hotel will be used as backdrops of a sort for the scenes, Hankins said.
All character introductions and scenes will be live. The only pre-recorded material will be some witness accounts from special guests and one piece of evidence.
After viewing scenes, witness videos and clues with Sheriff Helen Highwater, the audience can interrogate the suspects via video and a live chat.
Those who correctly guess whodunit, with what weapon and why, will be entered to win a Wine of the Month Club membership and the Triad Stage Master Sleuth Trophy.
"This is a great way for folks to show their support for the theater and to engage with us again, to put a little faith and energy behind the idea that people want to keep us going and that Triad Stage is important to our community," Hankins said.
Actor Michael Tourek wants to see that happen.
"I like Triad Stage and like to do anything I can to help them navigate these new times and keep their doors open, for when we get back to doing live, face-to-face theater," Tourek said.
The actor came to Greensboro from New York in 2005, when his wife, Sara, decided to attend graduate school at UNCG. Michael Tourek later received his master's of fine arts in acting there.
The N.C. Shakespeare Festival in High Point gave him his first professional acting job in the state. He played Mr. Fezziwig, a beggar and the ghost of Christmas Future in "A Christmas Carol."
At Triad Stage, Tourek has acted in plays such as "Man of La Mancha," "White Lightning," "Bloody Blackbeard" and "Beautiful Star."
He also has appeared in television show "Under the Dome" and the crime drama "Ozark" on Netflix.
He has taught at UNCG, Elon University, Guilford College, Greensboro College and High Point University — online, in person and a combination of both.
He also teaches children Grace and Isaac at home while school has gone virtual.
But acting work has dried up in the pandemic.
"A Vindictive Vintage" represents his first role in a murder mystery.
He will receive a small stipend for his work, he said.
"I'm just excited to get back to work," Tourek said.
He will play the role of Rusty Toole. Toole, the vineyards' handy man and beekeeper, doesn't care much for outsiders.
He doesn't say much about his role beyond that.
Tourek's character knows who committed the murder. But he isn't saying.
"Why would you buy a ticket?" he asked.
