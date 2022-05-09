High Point's Jared Grimes nominated for Tony Award

GREENSBORO — Jared Grimes, a dancer and actor who grew up in High Point, has been nominated for a Tony Award.

When Tony nominees were announced Monday, Grimes was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, for his role in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."

A graduate of Southwest High School, Grimes will be up against four other nominees in the category when awards are presented on June 12.

Before he went to New York, Grimes performed in events and fundraisers for Community Theatre of Greensboro.

"To see Jared's name up on the Broadway marquee and to know he is now a Tony nominee for 'Funny Girl' is beyond any Community Theatre director's dream," said Mitchel Sommers, retired CTG executive director.

Grimes' claim to fame was the tap solo at the top of Act 2 in CTG's "The Wizard of Oz," Sommers said.

"When he exited the stage after his solo, the audience was literally screaming for him," Sommers said.

On Broadway, Grimes also has performed in the show "After Midnight."

For his tap dancing in that show, he won as outstanding male dancer in a Broadway show at the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards.

He made his choreography debut in Cirque du Soleil’s off-Broadway show “Banana Shpeel” and has performed alongside such legends as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines and Ben Vereen.

He also joined the cast of the NBC series, "Manifest," in a recurring role, and appeared on shows such as “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fringe."

North Carolina was well represented among Tony Award nominees.

Raleigh native Jaquel Spivey received his first nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He had made his Broadway debut in "A Strange Loop."

Two others with Triad connections were nominated for Best Costume Design of a Musical: William Ivey Long for "Diana, the Musical," and Paul Tazewell for "MJ."

Long lived his first three years in the stage-left dressing room of the Raleigh Little Theatre, where his father was technical director.

In Greensboro, Long’s cousins include longtime local arts leader Betty Cone, retired federal judge Frank W. Bullock Jr., Nancy Hogewood and Derusha Darden Phillips.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall.

It will include a one-hour awards-focused segment streamed on Paramount+, which will be followed by a three-hour performance-heavy segment to be broadcast on television by CBS.

It will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, who was born in Wilmington and grew up in Raleigh. In March, she won an Academy Award for “West Side Story.”

