High Point's Jared Grimes up for Tony Award

From Community Theatre of Greensboro’s “The Wizard of Oz” to New York stages, Jared Grimes long has dazzled audiences with his tap talent.

Now he taps, acts and sings in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.”

On Sunday night, he will learn whether his triple talents will earn him a Tony Award.

Grimes, who grew up in High Point, has been nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, for his role as Eddie Ryan in “Funny Girl.”

It’s his first nomination for the award that recognizes excellence in live Broadway theater.

Grimes has been tapping on Cloud Nine ever since the May 9 announcement.

“I’ll probably be on cloud nine for the rest of my life,” he said Friday from his New York home.

But the Tony Award nomination, Grimes said, “wasn’t one of the things that was a bucket-list goal for me in life.”

With his career, he pays tribute to multi-talented performers who sacrificed, preceded and paved the way for him — including Bill Robinson, John W. Bubbles, the Nicholas Brothers, Fred Astaire, Sammy Davis Jr. and Gregory Hines.

“My main mission in life was to make it as high up the ladder as I possibly could, in the way that my idols have, so that I could make an impact on the world as they did, in the craft that they love,” Grimes said.

With the nomination and other accomplishments, “All this stuff is the cherry on top for the journey that I have been on since I was 3 years old,” he said.

On Sunday, Grimes will be some 550 miles away from High Point and his alma mater Southwest High School.

He will be in the Radio City Music Hall audience with his wife, Yurika Nakano Grimes, attending the Tony Awards as they are broadcast on CBS.

Other nominees in his category: Matt Doyle in “Company,” John-Andrew Morrison in “A Strange Loop,” and Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively in “Paradise Square.”

Grimes actually slept through the announcement of his nomination.

“I woke up and my phone was going crazy,” Grimes said. “I had like 18 missed calls from my agent, and a whole bunch of texts from my friends and my family and my team.”

Although Grimes has performed during two past Tony Awards broadcasts, he said that he won’t be performing in this one. His is the only nomination for “Funny Girl.”

“Funny Girl” is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice, featuring her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.

Barbra Streisand played Fanny Brice in the original 1964 production, with featured songs such as “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

In this production, Grimes plays a dancer that Brice meets in the vaudeville shows.

He appears with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Arnstein and Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice.

Grimes’ mother, Doreatha “Dee” Grimes-Amouzou, said that she will travel from her High Point home to a Tony Awards celebration at Belk Theatre in Charlotte.

“I will be around supportive people and friends, and we can all watch together,” Grimes-Amouzou said this week.

His father, Ronald Grimes, will watch from his Florida home and stay in touch via text messages, his son said.

A retired educator, Grimes-Amouzou went to New York on Mother’s Day weekend to see “Funny Girl.”

She said she is “elated” about her son’s Tony nomination.

“I have dreamt of this day from the time that he was 3, just putting on those little tap shoes and sliding across the floor before he could ever realize what a shuffle hop step or maxi Ford or a coffee grinder was,” she said about various tap steps.

Now 38, Jared Grimes started dance lessons as a child at his mother’s studio in New York.

“I began looking for different activities so he could release some of that energy,” Grimes-Amouzou said in a 2014 interview. “He would move around in the back of the class and look at the students and try to emulate their movements. That’s when I got the idea to put him in dance.”

When her son was 7, they moved to High Point.

By that time, his mother said, he had been exposed to all the dance disciplines plus baseball, basketball, Tae Kwon Do and gymnastics.

From age 7 to 14, he studied at Dance Connection in Greensboro, then with The Ballet School in Chapel Hill. “It had a great tap program,” Grimes-Amouzou said.

Grimes performed in events and fundraisers for Community Theatre of Greensboro.

CTG’s “The Wizard of Oz” gave him acting and singing experience, his mother said.

Grimes’ claim to fame was the tap solo at the top of Act 2 in CTG’s “The Wizard of Oz,” said Mitchel Sommers, retired CTG executive director.

“When he exited the stage after his solo, the audience was literally screaming for him,” Sommers said.

After graduation from Southwest High School, Grimes headed for New York and Marymount Manhattan College, where he earned his degree in communication arts.

“When he moved to New York,” his mother recalled, “he expected things to flow more freely than they did, and the opportunities weren’t as frequent as he did expect.”

“So he would get together with some of the other dancers at Marymount and they would go in the subway and perform, or go on the street and perform.”

His hard work paid off.

In 2103, he tap-danced in the Cotton Club-era musical revue, “After Midnight.” Shortly after, he performed in the Tony Awards broadcast.

For his performance in “After Midnight,” Grimes was named outstanding male dancer in a Broadway show at the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards.

He joined the cast of “The New York Spring Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall, a show that featured the famed Rockettes.

He made his choreography debut in Cirque du Soleil’s off-Broadway show “Banana Shpeel.” He also served as associate choreographer for “Holler If Ya Hear Me.”

He has performed alongside such legends as Gregory Hines, Wynton Marsalis and Ben Vereen.

He also joined the cast of the NBC series, “Manifest,” in a recurring role, and appeared on shows such as “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fringe.”

He acted in the 2020 Broadway revival of “A Soldier’s Play” with Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier.

Last year, he performed at the Tony Awards with Daniel Watts.

Now he’s nominated for a Tony. He said it inspires him to work even harder.

Grimes-Amouzou said she hopes that her son will win.

“He’s up against a lot of heavy hitters,” Dee Grimes-Amouzou said. “Just to be nominated amongst such great and fabulous entertainers and actors is a great honor.”

Grimes said he’s not focused on winning or losing the Tony Award.

“I haven’t focused on that since I got cut from the basketball team in middle school,” he recalled with a laugh.

He views the awards ceremony as a celebration of artists’ resilience, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic that sent him back to High Point for eight months.

“I feel like I had a seat at the dance performance table at the Tony Awards last year,” Grimes said.

“Now I have a seat at being recognized at the Tony nominee table,” he said. “That means the world to me.”

