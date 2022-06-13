How did Jared Grimes, other NC nominees, do at Tony Awards?

North Carolina theater talent was well represented among nominees at Sunday night's Tony Awards. But at the ceremony broadcast on CBS from Radio City Music Hall, they didn't win the top prizes for their work on Broadway.

The 75th annual awards show was hosted by Ariana DeBose, who was born in Wilmington and grew up in Raleigh. In March, she won an Academy Award for “West Side Story.”

Nominee Jared Grimes, who grew up in High Point, was nominated for best featured actor in a musical as Eddie Ryan in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."

The award in that category went to Matt Doyle in "Company."

It was the first Tony Award nomination for Grimes. In an interview before the awards, Grimes said he wasn't focused on winning or losing, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in 2020 and shut down entertainment worldwide.

"Sunday is a celebration of the actors' resilience and the artists' resilience, as opposed to winning or losing," he said.

In the category of best costume design of a musical, two others with local connections — Paul Tazewell and William Ivey Long — were nominated but did not win.

Tazewell was nominated for "MJ: The Musical," a look at pop star Michael Jackson's biggest hits. He graduated from UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. His mother lives in Asheboro.

Tazewell was up against nominees that included Long for "Diana, The Musical." Long knows well the stage-left dressing room of the Raleigh Little Theatre, where his father was technical director.

Raleigh native Jaquel Spivey received his first nomination for best leading actor in a musical. He had made his Broadway debut in “A Strange Loop.” Spivey lost the category to Myles Frost for "MJ."

Other UNCSA alumni also had been nominated, but didn't take home a prize. School of Dance alumna Camille A. Brown was nominated in two categories — for best direction of a play and best choreography of a play — both for “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf."

School of Drama alumna Mary-Louise Parker was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “How I Learned to Drive."

