'I almost cried': It's been a journey for this Cuban artist to see her Tanger sculpture

“Genesis” became the first piece of its kind commissioned out of Havana since the 2015 brief opening of full diplomatic relations with Cuba.

When creating a piece of art, Poblet said: “Normally, I start with an idea based on a life experience I had. Then I start taking notes on the idea. Then I start drawing, making an idea of how it could formally work.”

She makes a three-dimensional model and uses a computer for design.

The acrylic disks are light in weight and reflect surroundings and spectators.

“That’s something we wanted to incorporate in the artwork — to make the spectator be part of the artwork,” Poblet said.

But Poblet couldn’t be here for fabrication or installation.

Her visa had expired in 2019. She finally got another in the Dominican Republic, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. She had to wait another year before obtaining one in Madrid.

So Reeves led efforts to have the artwork fabricated and engineered in the United States.

Poblet said she was pleased when she saw the results online.