It’s called acting: Learning to fight for the stage

Time to fight

After spending an hour or so mastering the movement and getting comfortable with the staff, the class partners off and begins a slow motion sequence of attacks and defense.

Built into each move are the safety precautions necessary to make both parties feel comfortable and confident in the fight.

Slice one end of the staff toward your opponent’s side and let the other end land against the outside of your arm, absorbing the motion and controlling exactly when the swing stops. Rather than aim for the knee, aim just above it, so if anything goes wrong it doesn’t cause any serious injury.

As for blades, they are carefully dulled and tested before use.

After class, the students cluster at the front of the studio to exchange their quarterstaffs for single swords, last semester’s weapon. They partner off and launch into the choreography like a second language.