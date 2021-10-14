Kernersville resident has lead role in Lifetime’s “Switched Before Birth”

Bo Yokely, a resident of Kernersville, says he is extremely happy about his performance in his most notable role to date in the Lifetime movie “Switched Before Birth.”

In the movie, Yokely as Brian Crawford and Skyler Samuels as Olivia Crawford portray an in vitro fertilization (IVF) couple who is fighting for their son’s custody.

Yokely, 33, said his role as Brian is like nothing he has ever done before and that the movie is “very tear-jerking, heart-wrenching and emotional.”

“Switched Before Birth” is scheduled to premiere at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 on the Lifetime cable channel. Shot in Atlanta, the movie is directed by Elisabeth Rohm, who also directed Lifetime’s “Girl in the Basement,” which was inspired by actual events.

Lifetime states on mylifetime.com that the film follows Olivia Crawford and her husband Brian “who after multiple miscarriages, numerous failed IVF trials and stretching themselves to the limit financially, finally receive the joyous news that she’s pregnant with twins. While going through her latest round of IVF, Oliva meets and becomes fast friends with Anna Ramirez (Justina Machado), who is struggling to have a child after years of focusing on her successful restaurants. When Anna becomes pregnant as well, the ladies celebrate and begin to prepare for their babies.”