Let's dance: New Greensboro troupes take a bow

GREENSBORO — After recently moving here from Maryland, Eva Martinez found several choices for dance programs.

"Eva has been dancing more seriously for the past five to six years," her mother, Leilani Martinez said, as she watched 14-year-old Eva observe a dance studio class.

"We are looking around for good dance programs in the Greensboro area that offer good ballet technique, but also offer different genres that she can learn to move and to master," Martinez said.

"I'm also looking for a dance program that really embraces diversity and values," Leilani Martinez added.

They found several studios listing different styles of dance and classes for various ages, and are continuing to explore their options, Leilani Martinez said Tuesday.

Several programs also have associated professional companies — a company that pays its dancers, as opposed to an amateur performing group or company that does not.

"There is room for all of us," said Alexia Maas, co-founder and executive director of Triad International Ballet. "Together we can keep the arts alive."

Meet two of the newest professional dance companies: Gate City Dance Theatre and Triad International Ballet.

Gate City Dance Theatre

Jessica Fry McAlister last danced on a public stage in late March, performing her dream role of "Cinderella" for Greensboro Ballet.

Less than two weeks later, McAlister was fired April 6 as Greensboro Ballet's artistic director. The ballet's executive director, Jennifer Gentry, has declined to say why.

"It is Greensboro Ballet's policy not to discuss personnel-related issues, as it would be unethical," Gentry said.

Three other company members — Eliza and Kira Arauz, who also made and altered costumes — and Michela Semenza quit soon after McAlister left.

McAlister said she was fired after she had conveyed repeatedly the other dancers' concerns about pay. Although they were paid to teach and per show, McAlister said, it was not a full-time salary commensurate with their work.

The Arauz twins and Semenza said they were among five dancers who also expressed similar concerns on their own.

The Arauz twins said they felt uncomfortable after being escorted to the costume storage area when they had been there before by themselves.

"We felt we needed to make the decision that was best for the three of us and stick together," Semenza said. "We felt like we were just in a bubble and being watched and it just didn’t feel right. That’s when the three of us made the decision to step away and follow Jessica and David (McAlister's husband) and our passions and dreams."

Now they all can be found dancing at Gate City Dance Theatre.

The McAlisters used their life savings to start it. It's in a leased and newly-renovated former cabinet factory at 1038 Homeland Ave., next to Guilford Child Health on East Wendover Avenue.

Jessica Fry McAlister serves as artistic director of the nonprofit professional company. David McAlister is executive director.

Its professional company includes five residents, three full-time apprentices as well as several guest artists.

The Arauz sisters will serve as ballet and wardrobe mistresses.

Also coming from Greensboro Ballet are company member Jayla Windborne, and students-turned-apprentices Graceanne Barlow and Jenny Smith.

Between November and early 2023, the McAlisters said, they will open Gate City School of Dance in the same location. It will offer evening classes in classical, contemporary and modern dance.

"Nowadays as professional dancers, you have to be pretty proficient in more than just ballet," Jessica Fry McAlister said.

The McAlisters say that they had wanted to be the professional company to Greensboro Ballet's School of Ballet. But Greensboro Ballet wasn't open to the idea, Jessica Fry McAlister said.

When she was fired, the McAlisters proceeded with plans for both a professional company and a school at Gate City Dance Theatre.

"We couldn’t live without dance in our lives in some way, shape or form," she said.

Greensboro Ballet since has hired a new artistic director, Christine Cervino Grider.

On a recent afternoon at Gate City Dance Theatre, Jessica Fry McAlister led the Arauz twins and Semenza in warmups up on a new sprung floor that fills the main studio. It absorbs shocks, giving it a softer feel.

For community performances, it wants to partner with nonprofits, charging perhaps a donation or a nonperishable item for a food bank.

Dancers will be paid, David McAlister said, and the company has committed to equal pay between genders.

It will finance that pay with sustained donor dollars, crowdfunding and other partnerships, David McAlister said.

It has not yet scheduled performances.

By its second year, Gate City wants to turn its space into a theater where the community can see performances at reduced prices.

Most of all, Gate City Dance Theatre wants to create a studio where dancers don't have to be leggy and blond to succeed.

Jessica McAlister herself is a brunette who stands just over 5-foot-3.

Now 45, in her younger years she danced for Joffrey II in New York, Delta Festival Ballet and Ballet Austin.

From 1999-2003, McAlister danced with Greensboro Ballet. But the previous administration let her and other dancers go when it ran out of money to pay them.

McAlister then worked as principal dancer for the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, and as company dancer at both the Montgomery Ballet and the Winston-Salem Festival Ballet. In 2018, she returned to Greensboro Ballet.

She has performed a variety of classical roles, including, ultimately, Cinderella.

She wants to give those opportunities to other students at Gate City Dance Theatre.

"They may not ever dance places like Charlotte City or Carolina Ballet," Jessica McAlister said. "That doesn’t mean they can’t dance. They can still dance. You can still be beautiful."

"To me," she said, "it’s not about what you look like. It’s what you bring to the audience."

Triad International Ballet

Geneviève Basu's passions lie in classical and Russian ballet.

"Although contemporary ballet is very beautiful and interesting, it was never really my goal," Basu said. "My goal was to dance classical ballet."

Basu discovered both at Artistic Motion School of Arts and its new professional company, Triad International Ballet.

Artistic Motion has been around since 2000, teaching a full range of dance classes and styles as well as drama classes.

Triad International Ballet started a year ago. This fall, it will present its inaugural season.

"They are bringing an excellent international flair to Greensboro," said David McAlister of Gate City Dance Theatre.

Inside its two-story gray building at 800 W. Smith St., Basu dances in a class as Natalya Davison, founder and artistic director, watches.

"One of the unique aspects of keeping all the teaching under one roof so to speak is that, regardless of which program you are in, you benefit from dancing side by side with company dancers and students from the vocational program," said Alexia Maas of Triad International Ballet. "And you benefit from the same high caliber of international teachers that also teach the company dancers and pre-professional students."

Maas is co-founder and executive director of Triad International Ballet. Lynn Angermeier is co-founder, treasurer and operations manager.

Now 24, Basu teaches at Artistic Motion and dances with Triad International Ballet.

Triad International Ballet supports Triad Ballet School, the pre-professional vocational training program.

Basu also coordinates its outreach program called Winston 22. It provides free weekly classes for ages 9 to 18 in East Winston-Salem.

Basu will perform in the classical ballet, "Don Quixote," on Oct. 8 at the Carolina Theatre and Oct. 14 in the High Point Theatre.

It tells the classic story by Miguel de Cervantes, with famous music by Ludwig Minkus and based on choreography by Marius Petipa.

Triad International Ballet plans other performances throughout the 2022-23 season, including: "Nutcracker" on Dec. 16 and 18 at Greensboro Day School, "Nutcracker Suite" on Dec. 17 in Winston-Salem, and "Sleeping Beauty" on May 24 and 25 at the Carolina Theatre.

It will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra during its March education concerts for children.

Its school bases instruction on the program developed by the late Agrippina Vaganova and further developed by Davison and other faculty.

Basu came to love that approach at the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C.

When she arrived in Greensboro a year ago, she took a class with Davison.

"The way that she approaches ballet and what she values about ballet really resonated with me," Basu said.

From her younger years, she had longed to dance in historical classical ballets such as "Giselle," "Sleeping Beauty," "Nutcracker," "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote."

Now she will dance in a famous classical work with Triad International Ballet.