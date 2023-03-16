Except when cornered by hyenas, Nala’s got a confident vibe. So does Ava Hailey Harris, the Guilford County girl now playing the lioness cub in Disney’s “The Lion King” musical on Broadway in New York.

The 10-year-old from McLeansville leapt from Triad-area theater and dance to the Broadway stage just a few months ago.

“I just like to see the looks on people’s faces when they see this amazing opening number that brings you to Africa,” she said.

A little over a year ago, Ava watched a touring production of "The Lion King" at the Tanger Center in Greensboro with her family. The show, as is typical, featured a young actress in the role of Young Nala.

“Ava just kind of looked at myself and her father and was just like, ‘I want to do that, I could do that,’” said Sannyu Harris, Ava's mother. “And we’ve always seen her onstage said so we were like, “absolutely — absolutely you can do this.”

Ava’s been dancing since she was two with The POINTE! Company & Technique Conservatory in Greensboro. She’s also sung and acted in Elon University’s “Once on this Island” and in the N.C. Black Repertory Co.'s “Nativity According to the Gospels” in Winston-Salem.

That part in “Once on this Island” at the age of 6 made Ava think, “I want do this my entire life.”

Ava said The POINTE! sometimes sends out notices for various audition opportunities, which is how they found out that Disney was looking for a replacement actress for Young Nala for Broadway.

From there, they launched into a many-step online casting process, which started with submitting video of Ava singing, dancing and acting, and also included auditions and conversations via Zoom.

Getting the role meant some major transitions for Ava and her family. Ava left the Academy at Lincoln, where she’d been a fifth-grader, and enrolled in online school. And she and her mother moved to New York City, leaving behind her father DeJuan and younger sister, Aria.

Her mother said they have a lot of family and friends in North Carolina who have stepped up to “fill in the spaces we can’t fill in because we are not physically there.”

“If if weren’t for just a village and a community of supporters this would be extremely difficult — it’s challenging enough as it is,” said Sannyu Harris.

In response, Ava rested her head on her mother’s shoulder — for a just a second or two.

Ava says she misses eating cereal for breakfast with her sister and the general feeling of being together with all her family in their house in the morning.

But she is also making new friends.

"The Lion King" tells the story of how Simba, a lion, grows up and eventually takes over the pride once led by his father. The first act follows Simba’s adventures with Nala, his feisty and fun childhood chum. Adult actors play the grown-up Simba and Nala who appear later in the show, but Ava and another young actress trade off nights playing Young Nala, and two boys similarly share the role of Young Simba.

From singing, dancing and acting on stage, to waiting in the wings, to hanging out outside of the theater, the four “cubs” are spending a lot of time together.

“Not that you have no choice but to bond with these people — but it’s sort of like that,” Ava said.

Ava’s contract with the show runs through June. If she gets an offer for a contract extension, that’s a decision they will make together as a family.

Her mother said that for Ava, “to be able to sing it, to say it, to dance it, to act it, is a dream come true.”

“Her desire is to be able to tell the story,” she said. “And as long as she can do that, I’m sure she will find a way.”