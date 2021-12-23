Musical 'Come From Away' shows Canadian town's compassion after 9/11 attacks

“We knew that there were a lot of people that needed a lot of help,” Elliott said. “We wanted to make sure that we kept those people as comfortable as we possibly could with food and shelter. There was a lot of stress for those people, especially the U.S. citizens.”

“We tried to make their stay as comfortable as they could under difficult circumstances,” he said. “We even had music parodies and tried to lighten them up and take their mind off everything and just enjoy some of our culture and have a great time.”

Planes stayed up to five days. Some continued to their destinations; others returned to their originating cities.

“As one lady said to me when she was leaving, ‘They told me I was stranded, but I wasn’t stranded. I ended up on a resort with all expenses paid for five days,’” Elliott quoted her as saying. “So it was nice that the people enjoyed it as much as they could under the circumstances.”

Today, Gander has about 13,000 residents. They wonder what all the fuss is about, for doing something they felt they should do, Elliott said.

Lessons from the experience continue to resonate.