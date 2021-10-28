N.C. A&T alum Josephus III to host Poetry Café during homecoming

GREENSBORO — “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” has started for N.C. A&T, with the Aggie Homecoming Concert, Step Show and Gospel Concert.
Add poetry to that mix of entertainment.
Josephus Thompson III, an A&T alum, will host his next session of The Poetry Café during A&T’s homecoming.
It will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pyrle Theatre at Triad Stage, downtown at 232 S. Elm St.
There also is a virtual option for this show.
The Poetry Café marks the first live ticketed event at Triad Stage in 616 days.
Administrators at Triad Stage have made the venue available for rent, while they plan for its comeback as a professional theater producing plays. No date has been set for that, but administrators say it will happen.
“The Poetry Café is an opportunity to give alumni who are coming into Greensboro a chance to network, connect, perform and celebrate all through the experience of a live-performance showcase during homecoming,” Thompson, who performs under the name Josephus III, said in the announcement.
“This event is sure to feed your mind, your body and your soul,” Thompson said.
He hosts the monthly open mic event in Greensboro that lets artists express themselves through any artistic expression such as spoken word, dance and song.
Throughout the evening, a live band and a vocalist set the mood to assist performers.
The event will follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
Out of the theater’s 300 seats, only 150 socially-distanced seats will be sold.
Masks will be required, as will proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 36 hours.
Thompson has been instrumental in bringing poetry to the city through The Poetry Café.
The N.C. poet, educator and spoken word coach cultivated the concept in 2009.
The Poetry Café has changed venues over the years. It began in the 90-seat UpStage Cabaret atop Triad Stage.
This session will be in its main venue, The Pyrle Theatre.
It has a following. Since its launch, The Poetry Café has attracted more than 15,000 attendees from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida.
In 2018, 12 episodes aired on television, on My48.
The show streamed on Amazon Prime from 2019 to earlier this year. It’s a weekly show on WNAA 90.1 FM, housed on the A&T campus.
After virtual presentations, The Poetry Café returned with its first live show on May 23 at Boston’s House of Jazz. It followed with live shows in June, July and August in LeBauer Park.
It returned to Triad Stage in September.
This is the next step, Thompson said.
After this month, come to shows on Nov. 13 and Dec. 3. December’s performance will raise money for Triad Health Project.
For more information about The Poetry Café and to purchase tickets, visit thepoetrycafe.org.
