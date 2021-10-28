N.C. A&T alum Josephus III to host Poetry Café during homecoming

GREENSBORO — “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” has started for N.C. A&T, with the Aggie Homecoming Concert, Step Show and Gospel Concert.

Add poetry to that mix of entertainment.

Josephus Thompson III, an A&T alum, will host his next session of The Poetry Café during A&T’s homecoming.

It will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pyrle Theatre at Triad Stage, downtown at 232 S. Elm St.

There also is a virtual option for this show.

The Poetry Café marks the first live ticketed event at Triad Stage in 616 days.

Administrators at Triad Stage have made the venue available for rent, while they plan for its comeback as a professional theater producing plays. No date has been set for that, but administrators say it will happen.

“The Poetry Café is an opportunity to give alumni who are coming into Greensboro a chance to network, connect, perform and celebrate all through the experience of a live-performance showcase during homecoming,” Thompson, who performs under the name Josephus III, said in the announcement.