Need performance space? Until Triad Stage reopens, it can be yours for a night.

GREENSBORO — Triad Stage opened its doors to an audience on N.C. A&T Homecoming weekend — not for a play, but for The Poetry Café.

Spoken word artist Josephus Thompson III hosted the open mic night of poetry, dance and song. About 70 people watched from the seats in the downtown Pyrle Theater at 232 S. Elm St. Another 63 tuned in online.

The event shows how Triad Stage now uses the 300-seat theater, shut down to its own live productions since March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and continuing after its founding artistic director left.

Leaders have made it available for rentals to individuals and groups such as The Poetry Café, while they plan for returning to produce live theater.

They have not yet set a date for that, Triad Stage leaders say.

"We are continuing the unprecedented work that we started in the spring of planning for a better, more resilient Triad Stage on the other side of this closure," said Deborah Hayes, who chairs the nonprofit theater's board of trustees.

"As much as we would like to have a definitive schedule, we are not quite there yet," Hayes added. "But we are working hard toward the day when we can share that."