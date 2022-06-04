Next act for Greensboro's Triad Stage: plays, concerts, workshop, fostering new work

GREENSBORO — Triad Stage will return to life for its 20th season on Oct. 4 with three plays, two concerts, a workshop and an effort to foster new, experimental work.

The regional professional theater at 232 S. Elm St. downtown will reopen after a more than two-year production pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden departure of its artistic director.

“I am excited about the new direction and focus of Triad Stage,” Sarah Hankins, the new artistic director who replaced Preston Lane, said in a letter to season pass holders.

She said that she is “honored to usher in programming focused on diverse, contemporary stories that reflect our community.”

Supporters who gathered in the 300-seat theater on Saturday evening repeatedly applauded as Triad Stage officials announced the news. Most seats were filled.

“This is really important to our current state of the world,” Greensboro College student Rebecca Hawkes said after the announcement. “Although COVID has affected a lot of people’s lives, we are still able to have theater.”

Triad Stage had stopped producing plays in March 2020, as the pandemic hit and just as Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” was set to open.

During the production hiatus, its board of trustees, Hankins and the theater’s small staff talked with supporters and the community about how to reshape the organization.

“With our reimagined focus, you will still enjoy world-class professional productions and treasured experiences at Triad Stage,” Hankins said in her letter to pass holders.

“This season we will celebrate our region with two stories set right here in the Triad,” Hankins said. “We will support local artists and foster new work from diverse perspectives, creating the classics of tomorrow.”

Among the results: The new MainStage season of plays will open with the world premiere of “Rebellious” by Triangle playwright Mike Wiley.

The production follows four Bennett Belles through the sit-in movement, reignited just down the street at Woolworth’s, now the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

In 2017, Triad Stage received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to commission the play from Wiley.

In addition to the comic plays “The Revolutionists” and “The Cake,” Triad Stage will present a holiday concert and Valentine’s cabaret.

It will present “Jekyll,” a developmental workshop of a new female-focused contemporary adaptation of the gothic classic.

In spring 2023, it will present a “Creativity Lab.” The incubator provides space and production cost support to a smaller organization doing a project experimenting with form or giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Tickets for any shows canceled since March 2020 will be converted to a credit on a ticketholder’s account, said Justin Nichols, patron engagement director.

Patrons can apply credits to the upcoming MainStage season of plays, special events or concerts.

Or they can convert ticket credits to a donation to the nonprofit Triad Stage. Requests for refunds will be honored.

Triad Stage took root in 1998 when Yale graduates Lane and Richard Whittington arrived to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown. They raised more than $5 million and turned the former Montgomery Ward department store into a home base for Triad Stage. It opened in January 2002.

Through 2019, Triad Stage produced classical plays by renowned playwrights, as well as original productions written by Lane with music by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett. North Carolina and New York actors filled the cast.

Whittington left in June 2019, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. He’s now associate vice chancellor for advancement at UNC School of the Arts.

In March 2020, the theater shut down as the pandemic hit.

Then, in November 2020, Lane resigned.

An article published by Triad City Beat, an alternative weekly, reported that some UNCG male theater alumni accused Lane of sexual abuse — allegations that Lane has denied.

They said that the alleged abuse occurred while they were students at UNCG, where Lane taught acting and directing part-time until December 2019.

No criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed in Guilford County.

Triad Stage staff and board engaged in reorganization and reflection with help from arts consultant John McCann of Partners in Performance in Durham.

They opted not to reopen with “Pride & Prejudice.”

“(It) seemed the wrong play for a reopening in a time where we are recommitting to telling the stories of our region with impact,” Nichols said.

“’Pride & Prejudice’ is a really great comedy, but it doesn’t have the significance of a piece like ‘Rebellious’ that celebrates Greensboro, The Bennett Belles, The A&T 4, and the Civil Rights Movement,” Nichols said.

Ticket sales and community supporters will support the production, Nichols said.

They also planned the season around expected COVID-19 surges, Nichols said.

“In the past two years,” Nichols said. “our biggest surges have been in the winter. Concerts are more nimble to be altered and cost less when canceled in the event of an outbreak.”

The workshop and a “Creativity Lab” provide this same flexibility, Nichols added. “But developing new works is an important part of our new focus, which was something that we heard as a need in our community and industry from many of the artists that we talked with when restructuring.”

In her letter to pass holders, Hankins said, “We’re committed to engaging with you at every step of our creative process from developing new plays, to choosing our season shows, to creating your own experimental work in our UpStage Cabaret. Take this journey with us!”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

