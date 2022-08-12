O.Henry plays to resume at Greensboro's Well-Spring

GREENSBORO — “An O.Henry Celebration: Stories & Songs” will return to Well-Spring retirement community after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the resumption of the longtime local production previously known as “5 By O.Henry."

From Sept. 6 through 11, “An O.Henry Celebration: Stories & Songs” will feature four O.Henry short stories, among them “The Ransom of Red Chief.”

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-10, 3 and 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

For more than 30 years, area theater enthusiasts have brought to life the beloved stories created by the writer known as O.Henry – actually, Greensboro’s own William Sydney Porter, one of the most famous literary figures of the 20th century.

Formerly called “5 By O.Henry” and produced at the Greensboro History Museum, the stage production was renamed in 2019 when it moved to The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive.

Tickets are now available for purchase at ticketmetriad.com. Seating is assigned. Individual tickets are $18; $16 each for students, seniors and Well-Spring residents, as well as groups of 10 or more.

For group sales (10 or more) call Ticket Me Triad at 336-907-2113 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Free, ample parking is available on site.