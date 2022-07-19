'Peppa Pig Live' to make tour stop at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure" will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a Nov. 13 stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the live, 60-minute, family-friendly musical show will go on sale Friday, with pre-sales starting today, the Tanger Center, Round Room Live and Hasbro announced in a Tuesday news release.

For tickets and additional information, visit TangerCenter.com.

Join Peppa Pig on a camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Airing around the world in more than 40 languages, "Peppa Pig" is the most streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure" tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel and venue staff.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and photo packages.