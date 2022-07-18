Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will take the stage for three shows in February at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the shows on Feb. 7 through 9 start at $29 plus taxes and ticket fees, the Tanger Center said in today's news release.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for groups of 10-plus are now available. Visit TangerCenter.com/groups or email Groups@TangerCenter.com for more information.

“We have assembled an extraordinary company of performers," Director John McColgan said in the news release, "and we are thrilled for this brand new 25th anniversary production of Riverdance to be on the road again welcoming audiences back to the theater.”

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack. Producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.