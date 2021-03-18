Rosina Whitfield to take her final bow at Creative Greensboro

Her goal, she said, “is to give the kids an outlet.”

“Drama kids are unique,” she said. “They have an energy that other kids don’t have, and it’s really a challenge to channel that energy.”

They could call her by her first name, she said. But she taught discipline.

“What we did in rehearsals was for them to have a good time, and learn and be disciplined theater people, which will benefit them in whatever they do,” Whitfield said. “You can go to an interview with confidence. You can fudge an answer because you can act. You can learn presentation skills. If you become a lawyer or teacher, you learn how to present yourself.”

Jai (pronounced Jay) Johnson began acting there at age 8 or 9.

Now 14, she last acted in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” in May, the first virtual play that Whitfield directed after the pandemic struck.

One of the first few times they met, Jai recalled, Whitfield screamed at her.

“I got happy because I knew, ‘She cares about me. She noticed me,’” Jai said.