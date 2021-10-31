Sara Sheperd talks about starring in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at Greensboro's Tanger Center

"For me, and even watching other women play the part, that at the core is what I need to make sure I am tapped into when I step on the stage to play her. Everything needs to be rooted in truth and grounded."

Sheperd is quite comfortable singing King's music. She has been singing since age 5, and went to school for musical theater.

She studies voice in New York City with Matt Farnsworth, who also works with Sara Bareilles, Lea Solanga and Julianne Moore.

The musical supervisor has not told her to "sound more like Carole King" or any sort of imitation, Sheperd said.

"I’m using my voice," Sheperd said. "I’m not putting on any sort of Carole-ism."

"But stylistically or how she maybe phrases things musically, I try to incorporate," Sheperd said. "'Just singing from my heart. Because I think that’s what she does. That’s what people from all generations can relate to, and I think that’s how she touched so many people. So that is really what I try to focus on when I prepare to play her."

As for playing the piano as King does, there's no live music coming from the stage in "Beautiful." It all comes from the orchestra in the pit, supporting the acting and singing that the cast does on stage.