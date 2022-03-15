Tanger Center warns people to be careful where they buy tickets for upcoming 'Hamilton' show

• Make note that the official website for Tanger Center is TangerCenter.com where you can find current and accurate information.

• Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

• Check the official seating map of the venue at TangerCenter.com to be sure seating locations actually exist.

• If you hear a show is “sold-out,” first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

• You shouldn’t pay more than face value, but resale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

• If you are scammed, report it. Tanger Center can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please contact the Tanger Center Ticket Office at CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com or visit in person at 300 N. Elm St.

• If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.

• If you buy tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to resell.