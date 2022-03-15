Tanger Center warns people to be careful where they buy tickets for upcoming 'Hamilton' show

GREENSBORO — People looking to buy tickets for the upcoming run of "Hamilton" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts should be careful about buying from third-party sellers, the venue warned Tuesday.
"There are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices," Tanger Center said in a news release.
TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Tanger Center ticket office, and the Greensboro Coliseum box office are the only official and authorized primary sellers of "Hamilton" tickets, Tanger Center said. Most tickets will not exceed $249 (plus fees).
It is legal to resell in North Carolina, however, tickets bought from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance, Tanger Center warned. People should be wary of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, fake event pages on Facebook, or ticket locations that refer to “general admission” or “zones.” Tanger Center said its "Hamilton" tickets are in reserved seat locations.
The national tour of "Hamilton" will make its Triad premiere from April 6-24 at the new downtown Tanger Center.
The story of United States founding father Alexander Hamilton created a revolutionary moment in theater, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music.
That score features songs such as "My Shot," "The Story of Tonight" and of course, "The Room Where It Happens."
With script, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s biography.
It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The national tour performed in 2018 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. It is scheduled to return to DPAC from May 17 to June 5 this year.
Anyone with questions about tickets for the Greensboro performances can email CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.
Tanger Center offers the following tips on buying tickets:
• Use Tanger Center’s exclusive and official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, or visit the Tanger Center Ticket Office in person.
• Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Tanger Center by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.
• Make note that the official website for Tanger Center is TangerCenter.com where you can find current and accurate information.
• Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.
• Check the official seating map of the venue at TangerCenter.com to be sure seating locations actually exist.
• If you hear a show is “sold-out,” first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.
• You shouldn’t pay more than face value, but resale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.
• If you are scammed, report it. Tanger Center can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please contact the Tanger Center Ticket Office at CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com or visit in person at 300 N. Elm St.
• If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.
• If you buy tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to resell.