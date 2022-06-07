Theater faculties at N.C. A&T, Davidson College to collaborate on summer plays

DAVIDSON — A joint venture between theater faculty at N.C. A&T and the Davidson College Department of Theatre will bring a new summer professional theater to the Davidson campus.

The Common Thread Theatre Collective will create bold, exciting theatre in June and July that engages with the Lake Norman and wider Charlotte communities around inclusive stories of contemporary relevance.

“We want to create a strong company of local artists that value professional standards of production and work with us to produce stories that center communities and voices that have traditionally been underrepresented in the American theater community,” Karli Henderson, producer at Davidson College and co-founder of Common Thread Theatre Collective, said in a news release.

For the inaugural season, CTTC is producing two shows in the intimate Barber Theatre in Cunningham Theatre Center, on the Davidson College campus.

The first production is "Violet," a North-Carolina set musical that won the Drama Critics' Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical when it premiered Off-Broadway in 1997.

"Violet" will run from June 17 to July 7.

The second production will be "Barbeque" by Robert O’Hara, that juxtaposes two family reunions to spark a provocative dialogue about racial and family politics.

It will run July 14 to 31.

Buy tickets at etix.com.

While A&T and Davidson are two different institutions, the common thread that binds the faculty and students together is a love of theater, the news release said.

"Creating this professional theatre on Davidson’s campus in partnership with NC A&T faculty allows us to work with students, faculty and staff as well as our local, professional theatre artists to create work that is intentional and impactful for our communities," the news release said.

Learn more at its website.

Common Thread Theatre Collective is made possible by funding from the Bacca Guest Artist and Scholar Fund, and from the Clark Ross Innovation in Academics Fund.

This project was made possible, in part, with funding from the Arts and Science Council, and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.