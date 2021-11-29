Theater show 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — It's not the famous singing duo themselves, but the internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will make a national tour stop on March 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Tickets are $25 to $71, plus taxes and ticket fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at TangerCenter.com.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson" (featured in the 1967 film "The Graduate"), "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Homeward Bound."