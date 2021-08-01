Triad Stage lays plans to reopen, but no date set for the Greensboro theater

The planning committee invited people to volunteer to become part of the information-gathering process.

First, it will conduct interviews with about 15 people affiliated with Triad Stage or people that it wants to get to know better.

It then will form five listening groups of 15 to 25 people each, including ticket-holders and potential arts consumers, “so we get a wide cross-section of folks who are interested in having a voice in what happens next with the theater,” Hayes said.

The consultant “has really kind of helped us ask the right questions and to make sure that we are talking to as diverse a constituency as we can,” Hayes said.

Triad Stage expects to finish its planning process later in the fall, “when we expect to have more clarity about where we go from there,” Hayes said.

Triad Stage took root in 1998, when Yale graduates Preston Lane and Richard Whittington came to Greensboro to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown.

They raised more than $5 million and turned the former Montgomery Ward department store into home base for Triad Stage. It opened in January 2002.