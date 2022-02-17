UNCG dance professor Duane Cyrus recalls role in 'The Lion King'

GREENSBORO — When Disney’s “The Lion King” opens Wednesday night, Duane Cyrus will be in the audience.
The sights and sounds will take him back to 1999 and 2000, when he appeared as a featured dancer in the first West End production of the Broadway show.
“One thing I have learned to appreciate in hindsight is the value of that incredible year spent living in London, being part of the cast,” Cyrus said.
The production won two Olivier Awards — the highest honor in British theater — for costume design for director Julie Taymor and for choreography for Garth Fagan. The production continues there, as it does in the U.S. on Broadway.
Cyrus was an ensemble member in that first London cast, but he also appeared in solo feature moments.
The musical became a pivotal moment in Cyrus’ career.
The path led him back to New York and then to graduate school, then to a professor role at UNCG.
Cyrus has drawn on that expertise in “The Lion King,” and in other shows and dance companies, to teach UNCG students for the last 17 years.
“We still have a number of students who are interested in musical theater,” Cyrus said. “I can speak to them first-hand about that.”
He wants them to understand the importance of consistency. Doing the same show eight times a week requires discipline.
He also witnessed the “rigorous professionalism that went into the operations and designs of that show — the rehearsal process, the management, the intricacy of the designs,” he said. “It’s just incredible how that all came together.”
“One of the amazing things about ‘The Lion King’ was Julie Taymor’s design, the puppetry and the ballet that goes on backstage,” Cyrus said.
“There are sets that go up into the air that are stored overhead,” he said. “And you need to be in the right place at the right time or it could really be a problem for the whole show.”
He’s curious about how a traveling company does it.
And he wants to see the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the city’s new downtown, 3,023-seat, $93 million venue.
He had hoped to see cast member Gugwana Dlamini, who plays the mandrill in the North American tour. Cyrus and Dlamini performed together in the first London cast 22 years ago.
But Dlamini is on leave and won’t be performing this time.
Cyrus has seen “The Lion King” since performing in it. He flew to London in 2019, to attend the 20th anniversary of its opening there.
For Greensboro’s touring production, “I am there to show love by being present,” Cyrus said.
Cyrus arrived at UNCG’s dance department in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree from The Juilliard School and with a newly-acquired master’s degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Not only had he danced in “The Lion King,” but he had toured with the musical “Carousel” and performed with the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and Martha Graham Dance Company.
Now in addition to his professorial role, he directs Theatre of Movement, a performing and visual art collective that explores Black American and Afro-Caribbean identities in its works.
Among his honors are the 2021 Jan Van Dyke Legacy Award from the N.C. Dance Festival.
So nearly 23 years ago, how did Cyrus end up as the only American in the 1999 inaugural London production of “The Lion King?”?
Back then, he was the rehearsal assistant for Phoenix Dance Company in Leeds, England. He had planned to attend graduate school at Laban Dance Centre (now Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance).
He auditioned for “The Lion King.”
“In my over-enthusiastic mind, I thought, ‘I can go to grad school and be on the West End,’” Cyrus said. “That was not really possible because both of those required 150% of your time and energy.”
He decided against Laban. He went to Tel Aviv, Israel, to teach for a dance company, while waiting to hear about “The Lion King.” He got the news when he called Disney from a phone booth.
“I got in!” he recalled.
He loved the experience. But after a year, Cyrus was ready to move into graduate study.
“At the time, it was a new experience to be in the show that performed the same thing eight times a week,” Cyrus said.
“I come from a concert dance background where we perform repertory, meaning we do different dances all the time,” he said.
But with “The Lion King,” he said, ”It was more important to deliver things exactly like it needed to be done.”
He remains grateful for the experience. “I learned a lot about myself as a performer,” he said.
