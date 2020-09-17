Virtual dance, LeBauer Park mural part of National Dance Day GSO

GREENSBORO — The city will celebrate National Dance Day virtually on Saturday with a lineup of performance videos from local dancers.

Get a preview on YouTube of National Dance Day GSO.

In addition to the digital component, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will bring an interactive art installation to LeBauer Park, the usual site of the in-person event at 208 N. Davie St.

“Through art, we can bring something to the community in the park space that folks can enjoy safely and on their own time that still captures the spirit of interaction through movement that National Dance Day inspires,” said Amanda Miller, programs and marketing director for Greensboro Downtown Parks.

Muralist Darlene McClinton and choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren have been commissioned to collaborate on a temporary mural to be painted on the stage floor of the Price/Bryan Performance Pavilion in LeBauer Park.

It will inspire movement through creative prompts and artistic design elements. Inspired by classic board game design, like Twister and Shoots and Ladders, park visitors will be able to move through and interact with the mural in a series of playful interpretations.