Virtual dance, LeBauer Park mural part of National Dance Day GSO

GREENSBORO — The city will celebrate National Dance Day virtually on Saturday with a lineup of performance videos from local dancers.
Get a preview on YouTube of National Dance Day GSO.
In addition to the digital component, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will bring an interactive art installation to LeBauer Park, the usual site of the in-person event at 208 N. Davie St.
“Through art, we can bring something to the community in the park space that folks can enjoy safely and on their own time that still captures the spirit of interaction through movement that National Dance Day inspires,” said Amanda Miller, programs and marketing director for Greensboro Downtown Parks.
Muralist Darlene McClinton and choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren have been commissioned to collaborate on a temporary mural to be painted on the stage floor of the Price/Bryan Performance Pavilion in LeBauer Park.
It will inspire movement through creative prompts and artistic design elements. Inspired by classic board game design, like Twister and Shoots and Ladders, park visitors will be able to move through and interact with the mural in a series of playful interpretations.
Installation for the mural will begin on Friday, and be completed by the end of the National Dance Day celebration on Saturday.
Upon installation, four choreographers — Gelly Long, Dylan Reddish, Laura Gutierrez and Nicole Lawson — have been invited to interpret the mural through artistic movement on site and in their own dance styles.
This portion of the project comes by way of a partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. and Dance Project Inc. in celebration of Dance Project’s 30th anniversary season and as a kickstart to the organization's annual North Carolina Dance Festival.
The dance festival, also going virtual this year, brings professional, modern and contemporary dance choreography from North Carolina artists to audiences across the state.
The entire mural process, from installation to interpretation, will be documented by video producer Paul Byun and park photographer Jennifer Scheib. It will be shared with the public as a documentary-short following the National Dance Day celebration.
National Dance Day GSO 2020 has been made possible by contributions from ArtsGreensboro, the Public Art Endowment of Greensboro and the Weaver Foundation.
The videos will be released on Saturday on www.greensborodowntownparks.org/blog, www.instagram.com/greensborodowntownparks and www.facebook.com/greensborodowntownparks.
Videos will be available permanently on all platforms, as well as the parks' YouTube channel beyond the event date, Miller said.
For more information on the virtual event, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/blog/categories/national-dance-day.