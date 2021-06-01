WATCH NOW: Single tickets to 'Wicked' at Greensboro's Tanger Center go on sale June 25

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” the show has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

“'Wicked' shows us there’s no place like home – and we are so proud that 'Wicked' will be the very first Broadway blockbuster to kick off our Broadway series at Tanger Center,” Matt Brown, Tanger Center managing director, said in Tuesday's announcement.

“This caliber of show is going to be such a thrill for Triad audiences, and we are honored to be among the first stops back for this spectacular show," Brown said.

Now the fifth-longest running show in Broadway history, "Wicked" is the winner of more than 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.