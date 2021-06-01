WATCH NOW: Single tickets to 'Wicked' at Greensboro's Tanger Center go on sale June 25

GREENSBORO — Single tickets to "Wicked" from Oct. 6 to 24 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will go on sale on June 25.
"Wicked" will be the first Broadway show on the new Tanger Center stage, 300 N. Elm St.
Single tickets for "Wicked" start at $33 (plus taxes/ticket fees) and will be available at 10 a.m. June 25 via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets for groups of 10+ are now available at TangerCenter.com/groups.
To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Tanger Center is keeping up-to-date with state and local health guidelines.
To usher patrons safely through the doors, it will observe increased safety protocols that can be found at TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.
The Broadway sensation "Wicked" looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent.
When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” the show has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”
“'Wicked' shows us there’s no place like home – and we are so proud that 'Wicked' will be the very first Broadway blockbuster to kick off our Broadway series at Tanger Center,” Matt Brown, Tanger Center managing director, said in Tuesday's announcement.
“This caliber of show is going to be such a thrill for Triad audiences, and we are honored to be among the first stops back for this spectacular show," Brown said.
Now the fifth-longest running show in Broadway history, "Wicked" is the winner of more than 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.
Since opening in 2003, "Wicked" has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. "Wicked" has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. "Wicked" is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
For more information about "Wicked," visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.