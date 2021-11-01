WATCH NOW: This High Point 'Dorothy' is getting both of her 'Wizard of Oz' wishes

“His voice. His dancing. His acting are phenomenal,” she said.

Barrier said that she and Morrison will sing the version of “Somewhere over the Rainbow” that appears on his 2011 album and in “Glee.” On YouTube, Morrison sings it with actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s more of an upbeat version of the song,” Barrier said. “I honestly love it. There’s a lot of harmony and it’s really just happy. And it’s beautiful.”

This marks the fourth year that Barrier has performed in CTG’s “The Wizard of Oz” — her first time as Dorothy.

It’s the only role that Barrier wanted when she auditioned. She shares it with Justice Reeves-Burke.

“Now that I get to perform at the Tanger Center and I get to perform one of my dream roles, it’s a dream come true,” she said.

For the 1939 film starring Judy Garland, Harold Arlen composed the ballad with lyrics by Yip Harburg.

A 2001 survey by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America named it the greatest song of the 20th century.

Scores of famous singers have recorded versions.