Which Broadway shows are coming to Greensboro in 2022-23?

"Frozen The Broadway Musical" is one of seven shows coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro for its second Broadway season.

GREENSBORO — "Pretty Woman: The Musical." "Jagged Little Pill." "Cats." "The Book of Mormon."

"Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations." "Beetlejuice." "Disney's Frozen."

After a record-breaking first season, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and city officials on Wednesday revealed a second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.

The "Dare to Dream" season will be sponsored by First Bank — the season's first sponsor — and will be called First Bank Broadway.

It will feature seven shows, up from six this season.

“Our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM (Professional Facilities Management), have delivered another spectacular lineup of premier national touring Broadway productions for our second season,” Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex that manages the Tanger Center, said in Wednesday's news release.

"We look forward to building on the incredible public response to our inaugural season as the Tanger Center continues to draw capacity crowds to downtown Greensboro and generate huge economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region," Brown said.