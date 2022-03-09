Which Broadway shows are coming to Greensboro in 2022-23?

GREENSBORO — "Pretty Woman: The Musical." "Jagged Little Pill." "Cats." "The Book of Mormon."
"Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations." "Beetlejuice." "Disney's Frozen."
After a record-breaking first season, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and city officials on Wednesday revealed a second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.
The "Dare to Dream" season will be sponsored by First Bank — the season's first sponsor — and will be called First Bank Broadway.
It will feature seven shows, up from six this season.
“Our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM (Professional Facilities Management), have delivered another spectacular lineup of premier national touring Broadway productions for our second season,” Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex that manages the Tanger Center, said in Wednesday's news release.
"We look forward to building on the incredible public response to our inaugural season as the Tanger Center continues to draw capacity crowds to downtown Greensboro and generate huge economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region," Brown said.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan revealed the 2022-23 seven-musical lineup to other city, Tanger Center and First Bank dignitaries, donors and supporters during a gathering at the $93 million venue at 300 N. Elm St.
"Along with our partners at Nederlander and the City of Greensboro, we are proud to help bring first-class shows to the Tanger Center," Lynn Singleton, PFM president, said in the news release. "We look forward to another great season of Broadway in the Piedmont Triad."
The 3,023-seat performing arts center opened Sept. 2, the result of a partnership between the city of Greensboro and private donors.
It has hosted over 200,000 patrons and a wide variety of live entertainment, including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment.
The first Broadway season attracted more than 17,400 series subscribers to shows "Wicked," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Mean Girls."
On Tuesday, the Tanger Center announced that "Disney's The Lion King" from Feb. 23 to March 6 grossed more than $3.6 million at the box office, and entertained nearly 46,000 theatergoers during 16 performances.
It also broke the venue’s records for one-week attendance and top gross for one week.
It ended the week on Sunday with attendance of 23,040 and a gross of $1,958,506.
The season's sixth show, "Mean Girls," will come to the Tanger Center from Sept. 13 to 18.
The second season will open on Oct. 25 with "Pretty Woman: The Musical." It will conclude in June with "Disney's Frozen."
Depending on the day and seat location, season subscription prices will range from $266 for rear third-level seating, to $1,200 for President's Club seats.
During the current season, subscription prices ranged from $264 to $1,000. Seating charts can be found at tangercenter.com/events/seating-charts.
Season 2 shows
• "Pretty Woman: The Musical," Oct. 25-30: Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time — a feature film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere — the show features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
• "Jagged Little Pill," Dec. 6-11: This musical about a perfectly imperfect American family is based on Alanis Morissette's music.
• "Cats," Jan. 24-29, 2023: The 1981 musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber includes one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." The production features new sound design, direction and choreography.
• "The Book of Mormon," Feb. 21-26, 2023: First staged in 2011, the musical comedy is a satirical examination of the beliefs and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The show was awarded nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Contains explicit language.
• "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations," March 14-19, 2023. The jukebox musical follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It features their hits such as "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Get Ready."
• "Beetlejuice," April 18-23, 2023: Based on Tim Burton's beloved 1988 fantasy comedy film, the musical tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
• "Disney's Frozen," May 17-June 4, 2023: From the producers of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," it features the songs from the original Oscar-winning animated film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.